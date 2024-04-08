The Big Picture David Harbour joins Jason Statham in new thriller Levon's Trade, along with Michael Peña and more.

Levon's Trade is based on Chuck Dixon's book series, follows Statham as former agent seeking daughter.

Amazon MGM Studios to release Levon's Trade early next year, with star-studded cast lineup.

David Harbour will join Jason Statham in Levon's Trade, a new thriller from director David Ayer. Michael Peña, Jason Flemyng, and Arianna Rivas have also joined the cast of the film, which is being shot from a script by Sylvester Stallone. Deadline reports that Levon's Trade is now shooting in London, and is aiming for a January 17, 2025 release date - almost exactly a year after the release of The Beekeeper, the last Ayer/Statham collaboration that buzzed the box office earlier this year.

Based on the first of a series of books by comics writer Chuck Dixon, Levon's Trade will star Statham as Levon Cade, a former black-ops agent who retired from that shadowy world to raise his daughter. Now a construction worker, Cade is called back into action when his boss' teenage daughter disappears. Cade will have to call upon all his skills as he traces the college student's disappearance and uncovers a massive conspiracy that threatens to destroy the new life he's built for himself. The film was recently acquired by Amazon MGM Studios, who are aiming for a worldwide theatrical release early next year.

Who Are the New Stars of 'Levon's Trade'?

A character actor with an extensive resume who shot to fame as Sheriff Jim Hopper in Stranger Things, Harbour recently starred in Gran Turismo and We Have a Ghost. He can next be seen reprising his role as the Red Guardian in the MCU film Thunderbolts, and will lend his voice to Frankenstein's Monster in the DC animated project Creature Commandos. Peña broke out with roles in Million Dollar Baby and Crash, and had a showy role in the MCU's Ant-Man films; he can next be seen in the sports drama Unstoppable. British actor Flemyng is a frequent collaborator with Matthew Vaughn and Guy Ritchie; he will star in the British thriller miniseries Prime Target this year. Newcomer Rivas is set to star in the comedy Prom Dates. Also joining the cast are Noemi Gonzalez (Selena: The Series), Emmett Scanlan (Peaky Blinders), Eve Mauro (Land of the Lost), Maximilian Osinski (Ted Lasso), Kristina Poli (Filatov), Andrej Kaminsky (John Wick: Chapter 4), and newcomer Isla Gie.

Levon's Trade will be produced by Ayer and Chris Long for Cedar Park Entertainment, alongside Statham for Punch Palace Productions, Stallone for Balboa Productions, John Friedberg for Black Bear, Bill Block for BlockFilm, and Kevin King. Ayer collaborated on the script with Stallone, as well.

Levon's Trade will be released worldwide on January 17, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.