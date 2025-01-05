With just one final episode of Creature Commandos left, there's still a lot of story left to tell. Not only the series the first in James Gunn and Peter Safran's newly rebooted DCU, but the series brings with it a unique and colorful cast of characters who are far more than just your typical comic book superheroes. For the last six weeks, we've watched the Creature Commandos, led by Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo), head out to Pokolistan to aid Princess Ilana Rostovic (Maria Bakalova) in stopping the Amazonian Circe (Anya Chalotra). Along the way, Task Force M has been thrown into one bad situation after another. Leading them is the Bride (Indira Varma), who has her own baggage in the physical form of Eric Frankenstein (David Harbour), the being she was literally created to be a companion for.

As we saw in "The Tourmaline Necklace," although the Bride might have been created for Eric, she certainly did not ever warm to him. And when she fell in love with Victor Frankenstein (Peter Serafinowicz) instead, Eric flew into a rage and killed his creator. The centuries after Victor's death are filled with Eric chasing/stalking the Bride around the world, trying to get her to fall in love with him despite her repeated rebuffs.

We spoke with David Harbour about playing who I like to call the worst boyfriend in the world and what it was like working on this animated project with James Gunn. Harbour confessed that although he had worked as a voice actor before, he was still getting used to the work. He talked about what James Gunn did to help accommodate him, including working directly with scene partners and allowing him room to improvise. We talked about the potential of seeing Frankenstein in live-action. On top of that, we checked in with him on Stranger Things and Thunderbolts, two projects that Harbor has coming down the pipeline this year. He discussed his reaction to the finale of Stranger Things and talked briefly about what it was like to work in an ensemble cast for the MCU's big anti-hero outing.

David Habour on Improvising in 'Creature Commandos' and Working With James Gunn

COLLIDER: I am in love with this series. I watched it all in one sitting, and I laughed and I cried. It was a lot of emotions to experience at once, honestly. What was it like for your first experience working with James Gunn on an animated series?

DAVID HARBOUR: It was amazing. He's an extremely generous, extremely smart big kid, and I think he has such passion for this whole thing. In a weird way, I didn't expect, for this animated show, him to have as much passion and investment and involvement as he does. Sometimes animation can be the product of a different department, and it can be just something that's tacked onto a larger machine of movies or whatever. This was his baby, and it felt like he was there shepherding the whole thing. It felt like he was there bringing the joy and the passion. It was just great.

What stands out to you about working on this series that is different from working on other voice-acting jobs?

HARBOUR: I've done a couple, but I haven't done that much voice-acting stuff, so I'm still kind of getting used to it. The thing that was really fun about this was he set me up as an actor first, as opposed to a voice artist. I'm sure the people who are more sophisticated with voice acting, I'm sure they can just go into the booth and do their thing, and they understand the structure of it. Me, I'm more of like a straight actor. So, he brought in [Frank] Grillo on Zoom so we could have some back and forth, and we could overlap, we could improv some stuff, and we could throw out some stuff. There was something about that that felt more like an organic rehearsal process to me and allowed me some freedom, and that was really nice.

For sure. I feel like that's not as common with these types of jobs because normally, you're just in a booth alone. It's amazing that he brought somebody else in and that you could improv, which I’m sure is a little bit freeing for you.

HARBOUR: Yeah, I think he probably knows me and knows my strengths and weaknesses. I think he does know that I haven't done that much animated stuff, so it was really a good setup. It's nice when you have people really sensitive to what's gonna get the best out of their actors because so often, you are the last department that people care about. [Laughs] As long as it looks good, it sounds good, the light is good, we're moving on. So, I think there was something about James where he really cares about performance, and he really set me up for success.

Will Harbour Ever Appear as a Live-Action Frankenstein in the DCU?

"It's just fun that all these characters exist in the same universe, and who knows where they'd end up?"