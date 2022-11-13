Video game adaptations seem to be shaking that stigma that has hung over them for the longest time with a continuous stream of great films and series like Netflix's critically acclaimed series like Castlevania and Arcane. Among the upcoming projects based on video games is Gran Turismo, a film based on the long-running racing series of the same name that is set to come out next year on August 11, 2023. Stranger Things star David Harbour is set to star in the film and Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the chance to talk with him for Violent Night, where he spoke highly of working with the film's director, Neill Blomkamp.

During the interview with Harbour, Weintraub brought up Gran Turismo as part of the large list of projects that the actor has on his plate in the future. When talking about Blomkamp, he said that it has been a joy to work with him, saying, "Neill is so cool and such a good director that it's really been a joy to work on this movie, and this movie's going to be... Talk about not what you expect, with him at the helm there's a visceralness to this movie, to this video game world that is so cool. I can't wait for you to see this movie." The two also talked about how cool it is for the story's plot to be based on a true story, with Harbour saying, "Yeah. Sim racing, man, who knew? Those guys are incredible."

Blomkamp has previously worked on projects such as the highly acclaimed District 9. Harbour is joined on the cast of the film by Orlando Bloom, Darren Barnett, Archie Madekwe, Daniel Puig, Josha Stradowski, former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner, and German actor Thomas Kretschman. The film will be penned by American Sniper writer Jason Hall and Zach Baylin (King Richard) and will be produced by PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan as well as Doug Belgrad and Dana Brunetti. Columbia Pictures is the production company alongside PlayStation Production.

Image via Sony

RELATED: 'Bioshock' Film Adaptation Taps 'Hunger Games' Director Francis Lawrence

What is the Gran Turismo Adaptation About?

The Gran Turismo video game series of the same name began in 1997 and is a racing simulation game that aims to emulate the look and feel of many different vehicles. The series most recently released Gran Turismo 7 on March 4, 2022, and in its 25-year lifetime, has sold over 85 million units worldwide, making it PlayStation's highest-selling video game franchise. An adaptation of the beloved racing sim was first reported on back in May 2022, which confirmed the involvement of Neill Blomkamp, who is a self-proclaimed fan of the game franchise. The story of the upcoming film will follow the incredible true story of a teenage player of the popular video game as they use their skills and abilities in Gran Turismo to win a series of competitions for the game before going on to become an actual professional race car driver.

Gran Turismo grows the push from Sony to adapt its popular series into both film and TV series, with the company revealing in a Corporate Strategy meeting back in May 2021 that they will be developing 10 adaptations of their games for TV and film. These include other already confirmed projects such as the Ghost of Tsushima film being directed by Chad Stahelski (John Wick), a series adaptation of Twisted Metal for Peacock, and The Last of Us series coming to HBO in January. Uncharted film director Ruben Fleischer has also said he was working with Sony on an adaptation of the popular action-platformer series Jak and Daxter, though this has not yet been confirmed. Sony is joined by fellow video game titan SEGA in a push for other adaptations, with the Sonic the Hedgehog owner looking to adapt more of its IPs following the success of the Blue Blur's theatrical outings.

Gran Turismo will premiere on August 11, 2023. You can check out its official synopsis down below.