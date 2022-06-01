Gather ‘round and take in some great life advice and outlooks from everyone’s favorite TV dad, David Harbour aka Stranger Things’ Jim Hopper. Giving fans even more than the recent release of the hit show’s fourth season, Netflix has dropped a creative, easy-going interview with the man behind Hawkins' beloved police chief, asking him a slew of questions ranging from personal to professional. Harbour delivers each answer with the laid-back attitude that we’ve come to know him for both in and out of character, truly thinking on each query and responding as genuinely as possible.

Titled, “My Guide to Life with David Harbour,” the interview wastes no time in diving in with the fan-favorite actor by kicking off the topics with Harbour’s outlook on aging. “I just never felt like a young guy,” he reveals as he talks about finding himself in his 30s and 40s. Unlike many of his Stranger Things castmates, Harbour didn’t rise to prominence until later in life, something he’s ultimately thankful for. He explains that by becoming a well known name at an older age, he didn’t need to rely on his appearance alone, but could carve out his place in the industry through his words and views. The road to the top wasn’t an easy one, which is another thing Harbour touches on during his sit down, driving home the point that it’s more about “tenacity and perseverance” than talent.

As the topics and questions continue to fly at him, one, in particular, stands out as Harbour speaks about what a “soulmate” is. When asked if he believes in soulmates, Harbour responds in one of the most beautiful ways possible saying, “I guess it’s someone who, you look into their eyes, and you feel a deep compassion and kind of kindred spirit for. A kind of, you know, love for, and I’ve had it with men and women.” Not only is this a super mature take on what or who a soulmate can be, but we love that Harbour, who identifies as a straight man, acknowledges the idea that the definition of a soulmate goes beyond romantic partners.

But it’s not all serious — there are also some very funny moments in the interview too that we won’t spoil for you! A man of many talents, it's always a pleasure to watch Harbour turn on the charm with introspection and wise words. You can catch the full interview below and, in case you somehow missed it, Stranger Things Season 4 part one is now streaming on Netflix.

