David Harbour and Jason Bateman have been cast in DTF St. Louis, an upcoming limited series produced by HBO. It's been greenlit for a seven-episode run. The logline is as follows:

A darkly comedic limited series about a love triangle between three adults experiencing middle-age malaise, that leads to one of them ending up dead.

Although the premise for DTF St. Louis sounds somewhat sinister, the title is currently being described as a dark comedy. Steven Conrad will serve as showrunner and director for the project.

Before DTF St. Louis kicks off, David Harbour is getting ready to reprise his role as Jim Hopper one last time. The final season of Stranger Things will bring the story of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) to a close. As her adoptive father, Hopper has to be there once the young woman attempts to get rid of Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) once and for all. The actor will also continue his journey across the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to Thunderbolts. The upcoming action movie will feature the return of the Red Guardian, the character played by Harbour who was introduced in Black Widow.

And Jason Bateman is ready to return to dramatic television after receiving plenty of praise for his work on Ozark. Bateman directed plenty of the episodes from the Netflix drama, with the performer also starring as the lead role of Marty Byrde. Even if Ozark proved to be a dark narrative, Jason Bateman is also known around the world for his role as Michael Bluth in Arrested Development. DTF St. Louis will allow the actor to return to the dramatic aspect of his career after starring in several comedies.

Pedro Pascal Drops Out of the Project

Pedro Pascal was attached to star in DTF St. Louis at some point, but the actor dropped out of the project before it was produced. Pascal is currently busy with a wide variety of titles, meaning that not everything in his schedule was eventually made. The performer will be seen as Reed Richards in next summer's Fantastic Four: The First Steps. After becoming a part of Marvel's first family, Pascal will return as Din Djarin in The Mandalorian & Grogu. The upcoming film directed by Jon Favreau will continue the narrative established in The Mandalorian. In the meantime, Jason Bateman and David Harbour will keep audiences on the edge of their seats with the love triangle from DTF St. Louis.

The release date for DTF St. Louis hasn't been set by HBO. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.