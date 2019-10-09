David Harbour Takes on Fierce Fowl in ‘SNL’ Promo

0

The forty-fifth season of Saturday Night Live is in full swing. Following hosts Woody Harrelson and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, David Harbour now takes the stage. Harbour will get some much needed respite from his day job of shouting the vast majority of his dialogue (Stranger Things) and, hopefully, read off those cue cards in more measured tones. And still be funny.

But funny is something Harbour knows something about. If you need proof, check out his bizarre Netflix original, Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein. SNL is new territory for Harbour, who will host this weekend with musical guest Camila Cabello.

NBC released a promo for the show today, featuring cast members Aidy Bryant and newcomer Bowen Yang. And a peacock.

Avian-based comedy has struggled to get off the ground in the last decade. Between 2013’s Free Birds and a pair Angry Birds films, audiences haven’t exactly flocked to this sort of thing. Or ornithophobia is a more sobering problem than sociologists have been letting on.

That’s all beside the point. In our promo, we find Harbour and the majestic national bird of India at a dramatic impasse. Provided the actor can get through the remainder of the week with his organs intact (peafowl sport sharp beaks and talons), we’ll likely be in for a solid episode, thanks to Harbour’s comedic sensibilities. (You can read our full review of Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein right here.)

Check out the promo below. The fear of peacocks, it should be noted, is called pavophobia.

Saturday Night Live returns on October 12 with musical guest Camila Cabello.