David Ayer and Jason Statham have proven to be an effective filmmaking duo, as they followed up the surprising success of The Beekeeper with A Working Man, another pulpy B-movie that has fun with the revenge thriller premise. Although Ayer has tried his hand at both prestigious dramas (Fury, End of Watch) and high-budget genre fare (Bright, Suicide Squad), A Working Man has proven that his niche is with brutal, somewhat self-serious action flicks that are highly aware of how inherently ridiculous they are. A Working Man does put in the effort to make the audience invested in the story, as Statham gives what is arguably one of his best dramatic performances to date. Although this could have made the film take itself a tad too seriously, A Working Man finds the perfect balance between sincerity and silliness thanks to a terrific supporting performance by David Harbour.

Who Does David Harbour Play in 'A Working Man'?