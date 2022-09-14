Christmas is arriving early this year as the upcoming holiday flick Violent Night will debut via an exclusive screening at this year's New York Comic Con on October 7. The film, produced by the same studio behind Nobody and Bullet Train, will then later release exclusively in theaters on December 2.

Violent Night stars David Harbour (Stranger Things) as Santa Claus himself. However, audiences won't want to find themselves on his naughty list, as this rendition of the iconic holiday figure will be more violent than his traditional lighthearted depictions in the past. The film will center on a wealthy family as their home gets invaded by a group of mercenaries on Christmas Eve. Little do they know that the night will take a turn as jolly ol' Saint Nick arrives to put an end to the invasion with violent force.

Following recent holiday films with a dark spin, such as Krampus and Black Christmas, Violent Night could be a fun early holiday treat for attendees at New York Comic Con. The exclusive screening events will be held at the Empire Stage on Friday, October 7 beginning at 7:15 pm. The film will certainly live up to its title as Violent Night is rated R and will likely feature a plethora of gruesome fight scenes between Santa and the group of mercenaries.

Image via Netflix

Filmmaker Tommy Wirkola, who is best known for helming films such as Dead Snow and Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, serves as director on the project. The film's screenplay is penned by Pat Casey and Josh Miller, who both previously wrote the Sonic the Hedgehog films. With a director with experience in fun, violent content alongside a duo of talented writers, audiences may be in for a treat when Violent Night debuts at New York Comic Con later this fall.

Alongside Harbour as the holiday figure, the film will also star John Leguizamo (John Wick), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), and Cam Gigandet (Without Remorse). The movie will also feature Alex Hassell of Cowboy Bebop, Alexis Louder, who starred in The Tomorrow War, and Beverly D’Angelo, who starred in the National Lampoon’s Vacation franchise. 87North's Kelly McCormick, David Leitch, and Guy Danella serve as producers of Violent Night with Universal Pictures distributing.

Violent Night will screen at New York Comic Con on October 7 and release exclusively in theaters on December 2. Check out Collider's official interview with Harbour, Winona Ryder, and Brett Gelman on Stranger Things Season 4 below: