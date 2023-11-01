The first trailer has dropped for the Daniel Radcliffe-produced documentary, David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived about the inspirational story behind the former Harry Potter stuntperson who had an accident on set that left him paralyzed. Radcliffe has teamed up with HBO and director Dan Hartley to tell Holmes' story. The documentary is described as a "coming-of-age story of stuntman David Holmes, a prodigious teenage gymnast from Essex, England, who is selected to play Daniel Radcliffe’s stunt double in the first ‘Harry Potter’ film."

The trailer details how close Radcliffe and Holmes became after working together on the Harry Potter films. Radcliffe reflects that he looked up to Holmes as an older brother, believing that his ability to do all the dangerous magical stunts made him pretty cool in the actors eyes. However, after his accident left the stunt double paralyzed, Radcliffe felt that it was important not to view his life as a tragedy, but to celebrate the positive impact his life has had on the people around him.

In the trailer, the stuntman can be seen fondly reflecting on the times that he was able to fly in the magical world. His final performance was in The Deathly Hallows, the final book of the series that was split into two films. Part 1 has a Rotten Tomatoe score of 77%, and Part 2 has a 96% score.

How Did David Holmes Become Paralyzed?

Image via HBO

Holmes shared exactly how his accident happened in a 2014 interview with the Mirror. During a dangerous flying scene in Death Hallows Part 1, Holmes was pulled backwards with such intense speed that he was "hurled into a wall," resulting in him breaking his neck. Holmes recalls that his first thought wasn't about himself or even the pain, but about his parents and how he would tell them.

David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived is not the first time that Radcliffe and Holmes have partnered up since his accident. In fact, the two worked together in 2020 to launch the Holmes’ Cunning Stunts podcast in order to shine a light on the exciting (and sometimes dangerous) world of stunt performers in Hollywood. David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived will premier in the U.S. on HBO November 15. It will be available in the UK on Sky Documentaries and streaming service November 18. Watch the trailer below: