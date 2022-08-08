A self-proclaimed "latecomer" to fiction, David Jackson has drawn readers in for more than a decade with his crime thrillers. Writing from Wirral, England, Jackson has a total of 11 novels that break down into two detective series with four books each and three standalone excursions with The Resident (2020), The Rule (2021), and No Secrets (2022). The Resident and No Secrets depart from his usual style of detective versus killer, while The Rule wavers slightly but still includes the familiar set-up.

With no film or television rights seemingly purchased yet, none of Jackson's pages have found their way to screen...yet. Next time you're looking for a good detective read, Jackson's novels will meet the expectation, with a couple of the series installments acting as stand-alone reads. See how Goodreads readers ranked his nine detective crime novels from lowest to highest.

'Pariah' (2011)

Jackson's debut novel and the first installment of Detective Callum Doyle's series, Pariah, finds its setting in the New York Police Department. Following the murder of his partner, Detective Doyle is cut off and isolated from his family and friends by a series of murders that put suspicion on Doyle himself as a suspect. He must figure out how far he can separate himself to solve the case.

A slow start for readers, Pariah, earned a 3.76-star rating from 622 Goodreads raters and 68 reviews. A valiant start to his career, Jackson would gain ground as he continued to write for Doyle and eventually his second series. Readers who started their journey with Jackson in the later years found stylistic and tone differences with this debut novel and struggled a bit. However, at 321 pages, the introduction to Doyle gripped readers enough to continue to want more from Jackson and his characters.

'Cry Baby' (2014)

The final installment in Callum Doyle's detective series hovers just below a 4-star rating. Following an attack inside her apartment, Erin regains consciousness only to discover that her six-month-old daughter is missing. The bond between mother and child is tested as Erin is given a chance to get her baby back, drawing the attention of Doyle. Cry Baby features its characters as they discover where the line between good and evil is drawn.

After 2,303 ratings and 126 reviews, book four of the Doyle saga earns a 3.95-star rating. Goodreads reviewers agreed that Cry Babyreads like a stand-alone novel and can serve as an introductory novel for new readers, making the back-track in reading a possibility without missing much. Suspenseful and fast-paced, this installment in Jackson's library is worth the read at 299 pages.

'A Tapping at My Door' (2016)

Tying with Cry Baby is the introduction novel to Detective Sergeant Nathan Cody. A Tapping at My Door brings readers a killer with a flair for literature, birds, and playing with police. Still scarred from an undercover mission gone gruesomely wrong, Cody is assigned the case. He must face his demons as he tracks down this new threat targeting the Liverpool police force.

Also, with a 3.95-star rating, A Tapping at My Door earned its score with 2,739 ratings and 253 Goodreads reviews. The second detective series for the author brought in a new audience as they discovered Jackson for the first time through the D.S. Cody series. With alternating perspectives from the killer and Cody, readers played a cat-and-mouse game as they guessed the murdered and how supporting characters played into Cody's past.

'Marked' (2013)

Running mild of the pack is the third installment in the Doyle series. Marked finds Callum Doyle on the hunt for justice following the brutal rape and murder of a young woman in New York's East Village. Doyle, unable to prove his theory on the woman's killer, pushes his suspect. As the suspect pushes back, Doyle realizes that this person is capable in more ways than he ever imagined. Adding to his already full plate, Doyle's past begins to rear its head as he comes close to losing everything, including his life.

With a stable 4.0 rating from 287 Goodreads ratings and 26 reviews, readers were slightly more skeptical of Marked than other Jackson crime stories. The most negative reviewers questioned the authenticity of how much Doyle gets away with as a seemingly rogue detective. Loyal Jackson fans, however, felt that the author hit his stride in this third novel.

'Your Deepest Fear' (2019)

The last book (so far) in the Cody series, Your Deepest Fear, features perhaps the most gruesome murder of the detective's cases. Following the brutal, unexplainable murder of her introverted husband, Sara Prior takes matters into her own hands to find his killer, using skills from her past to gain ground where the police are failing. As Cody tries to make sense of the case, he's faced with a startling confrontation from his checkered past with the criminals who maimed him and killed his partner.

Sneaking in with a 4.11-star rating from 555 Goodreads ratings and 141 reviews, Your Deepest Fear left Jackson fans craving more as they patiently (and hopefully) wait for book number five in the Cody series. Reviewers say this installment reads like a standalone novel for the detail and focus on Cody's past. Sarah's vigilante nature makes her a readable and enjoyable character among others in the series.

'The Helper' (2012)

The second in the Callum Doyle series, The Helper, features Doyle's return to solving grisly New York crimes. Following a bookstore murder, Doyle finds the victim marked with a message seemingly only for him. The phone calls begin shortly after, the caller claiming more murders are on the way and offering only Doyle clues as long as he keeps it to himself. Faced with an ethical dilemma, Doyle watches as the murders become more brutal and random, forcing him to choose between gambling with lives as he tries to solve the cases or sacrificing everything to take down the caller.

Earning 4.14 stars from 374 ratings and 41 reviews from Goodreads, The Helper is the highest rated of the Doyle series. Readers picked up the sequel rooting for its protagonist, appreciating the style continuation from Pariah. With an intriguing plot, Jackson takes his readership through various twists and turns, making The Help a solid installment in the crime thriller genre.

'The Rule' (2021)

A stand-alone crime thriller, The Rule breaks into the top five of Jackson's collection. A child's mind, but a man's strength, Daniel is looking forward to celebrating his birthday with his parents. None of them expect Daniel to break the one rule in place to protect them, his parents disposing of the body to hide the crime. As D.I. Hannah Washington begins putting the clues together, a group on the other side of the law closes in on Daniel and his family, leading to an exciting conclusion for everyone involved.

The Rule lands with a 4.21-star rating from 414 ratings and 152 reviews. Goodreads readers appreciated the similar perspective and writing style Jackson is known for with the Doyle and Cody series. Keeping theme with detectives facing their psychological demons, Hannah Washington is no different. The fast pace and expert storytelling kept readers cruising through the 336 pages.

'Hope to Die' (2017)

Cody's second novel is second among Jackson's Goodreads readership. As D.S. Cody and D.C. Megan Webley are still dealing with the events of A Tapping at My Door, Hope to Die finds the detectives trying to solve the brutal murder of a woman on the grounds of a Liverpool cathedral. With a noticeable distance between the two, Cody and Webley work to catch the killer before another woman falls victim.

Averaging a 4.25-star rating from 946 ratings and 133 reviews, Hope to Die remains a reader favorite among Jackson's fans. In this sequel, Cody's PTSD saga continues following the disturbing ending to his undercover operation and former partner. Pairing the psychological warfare of this installment's killer alongside that inside Cody's head, readers marveled at Jackson's storytelling ability. The only downfall was the lack of certain appearances from characters in Cody's past audiences were anxiously awaiting the sequel.

'Don't Make a Sound' (2018)

Number three in the Nathan Cody series, but number one among Jackson's books is Don't Make a Sound. D.S. Cody embarks on his most terrifying case yet as the team searches for a little girl who's been kidnaped. While the search is on, the Benson's have a new addition to their family, finally, a sister for Daisy...except neither "daughter" is theirs.

This installment comes in with 4.32 stars from 3,016 ratings and 311 Goodreads reviews. With alternating points of view, readers are dropped in on Cody's side of the investigation while also knowing the identity and whereabouts of the book's villains. The tension builds as the perspectives grow closer and closer to colliding while maintaining the same threads of Cody's past that haunted him through books one and two.

