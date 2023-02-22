Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is certainly one of the most visually stunning installments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thus far; while the previous two entries in Peyton Reed’s trilogy were dinged for their visual blandness, the third film ditches the tactile environment of New York City for a surrealist cosmic adventure in the Quantum Realm that draws visual parallels to science fiction classics like Star Wars and Fantastic Voyage. While fans certainly were staying through the credits anyways in an attempt to stick around for the post-credit scenes, it also gave them time to look at the countless names of visual effects artists that contributed to the film. Anyone that stuck around for the end may have noticed that the film was dedicated to the later David Jones.

This is hardly the first time that an MCU film has been dedicated to a legendary artist who sadly passed away, as prior installments were dedicated to Stan Lee and Chadwick Boseman, respectively. While the name “David Jones” may not be one that fans are as instantly familiar with, Jones was one of the most important visual effects artists and supervisors of all time and revolutionized the film industry. A veteran of Industrial Lights and Magic and Emmy Award nominee for Space: Above and Beyond, Jones sadly passed away on April 8 after a battle with cancer.

With credits that included classics such as Star Wars, Close Encounters of the Third King, Batman Returns, Alien 3, Starship Troopers, The Hunt For Red October, Cliffhanger, and Air Force One, among many others, Jones is responsible for many of the advancements that we see in modern blockbuster filmmaking. While his ties to the MCU may not be obvious right away, a film as visually wondrous as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania certainly would not have existed without Jones’ contributions to the field.

A Landmark Achievement

As this summer’s Disney+ documentary series Lights & Magic explored in intimate detail, the visual effects team working on the original production of Star Wars that Jones contributed to was facing every obstacle and skepticism imaginable from the industry. George Lucas’ independent production required the team to literally invent new technology in order to bring the space sequences and stunning environments to life. Star Wars was largely expected to be a box office disaster that would cripple 20th Century Fox, and Jones was among the VFX supervisors who were fighting until the last minute to complete the production. A rough cut was so disastrous that the film needed to be almost entirely reworked.

Nonetheless, Star Wars proved that VFX work could seamlessly merge with models, practical makeup, and international environments to create a fluid piece of storytelling. The film’s Academy Award win for Best Visual Effects may have been handed to the supervisors, but it's shared with tireless artists like Jones who oversaw productions on a daily basis. It’s a testament to the original version’s staying power that despite the revisions with computer generated-imagery that Lucas added in the controversial 1997 “Special Editions” of the original trilogy, fans still prefer the original versions of the three films.

In the same year as Star Wars, Jones was also working on another science fiction classic that received an Academy Award nomination for Best Visual Effects with Steven Spielberg’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Spielberg’s first cinematic entry into the sci-fi genre faced an entirely different challenge than Star Wars; rather than bringing new aesthetics to life, Close Encounters of the Third Kind forced audiences to contemplate what alien life could look like if it began to slowly impact Earth. It’s another film Jones was involved in that contains imagery that features imagery that is still remembered to this day.

A Career Veteran

Jones’ later work continued to feature innovations in a wide variety of genres. 1992 was an interesting year for him; while both Alien 3 and Batman Returns were divisive upon their initial release, their unique nature within their respective franchises has earned them both a cult following over the years. Although the innovations Jones did in 1977 were challenging, improving upon the visuals of acclaimed predecessors was an entirely different responsibility. Alien 3 manages to create an intimate, haunting prison environment unique from Alien and Aliens; Batman Returns updates Gotham City with a melancholy holiday atmosphere in its improvements upon Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman.

Jones also helped bring some more realistic action films to life. The power of latent visual effects is integral to films that attempt to look plausible; an audience had to buy into the idea that the President’s personal plane could be hijacked in Air Force One, and that Sylvester Stallone could hang off the side of the mountain in Cliffhanger. Both films are cited as being among the best action films of the 1990s. At the same time, Jones also oversaw key sequences in Paul Verhoeven’s underrated masterpiece Starship Troopers; while the visual aesthetics in the film were dismissed as “cheesy” by some ignorant critics, it was integral to the satire of the film that the alien bugs looked somewhat corny in order to emulate propaganda footage.

In addition to his tenure as a VFX supervisor, Jones also stepped into the director’s chair and showed real talent as a creative storyteller. He directed the 1983 short film Choose Your Tomorrow, a story celebrating futurism and innovation that thousands of audiences saw at Disney World’s Epcot Center. Additionally, his work in commercials created iconic advertising campaigns such as the “Bud Bowl” Budweiser Super Bowl ads from the 1980s and the infamous “Orcas” television spot for United Airlines in 1992. His commitment to detailed productions earned him the nickname “Detailed Dave” from his collaborators.

In an era where visual effects artists are put under constraints and not given the respect that they deserve, it’s more important than ever before to recognize the hard work that these storytellers do. A film like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania requires an entirely digital environment, and would not be possible without the work of countless artists whose names will never be as famous as the stars. Regardless, artists like Jones were the lifeblood of blockbuster filmmaking, and his work should be celebrated now more than ever.

