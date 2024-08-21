The Big Picture David Jonsson shows his versatility and talent in the 2023 romantic comedy Rye Lane.

Jonsson and co-star Vivian Oparah have natural chemistry, making their characters easy to root for in this BAFTA-nominated film.

﻿Rye Lane creatively uses several familiar romantic tropes, even incorporating elements of surrealism to elevate its storytelling.

Upon the release of Alien: Romulus, David Jonsson has been celebrated as the standout member of its young ensemble cast with his captivating performance as Andy, an android programmed to be a brotherly figure to protagonist Rain (Cailee Spaeny). Jonsson succeeds in making Andy both sympathetic and fearsome as he wavers in his loyalties to Rein and Weyland-Yutani, and is definitely one of the highlights of the latest installment of the Alien franchise.

If this was your first introduction to Jonsson, it may surprise you to learn his first and only feature before Alien: Romulus was actually a romantic comedy. You'll see a much different side to him in 2023's Rye Lane, a vibrant rom-com that puts a fresh spin on classic romantic tropes and pairs Jonsson with the comedic brilliance of Vivian Oparah. Channeling the awkward charm of British rom-com royalty Hugh Grant, Jonsson proves his ability to excel in multiple genres with his performance in Rye Lane, one of the best rom-coms of the decade so far.

What Is 'Rye Lane' About?

Rye Lane opens with a strangely intimate meet-cute between Dom (Jonsson) and Yas (Oparah) in a public bathroom at a mutual friend's art show. Dom rushes into the unisex bathroom to cry after watching his ex-girlfriend's Instagram story with her new boyfriend, until Yas walks in and starts peeing in the stall right next to him. Embarrassed, Dom asks her to leave, but after he returns to the art gallery, Yas recognizes Dom's pink Converse as the ones she saw under the stall next to her, and she strikes up a conversation with him. They soon embark on a daylong Before Sunrise-style stroll around South London, discussing their respective breakups and slowly falling for each other.

After walking through the titular Rye Lane Market together, Dom ditches Yas to attend a painfully awkward lunch with his ex-girlfriend Gia (Karene Peter), who, after six years together, cheated on him with Eric (Benjamin Sarpong-Broni), Dom's best friend since primary school. Gia and Eric attempt to clear the air with Dom until Yas shows up unexpectedly, posing as Dom's new girlfriend, which successfully gets under Gia's skin. To thank Yas for helping him confront and get back at Gia, Dom, in turn, offers to help her retrieve her copy of A Tribe Called Quest's The Low End Theory from her ex's apartment.

David Jonsson Makes a Charming Romantic Lead in 'Rye Lane'

Rye Lane is a classic opposites attract love story. Yas is outgoing, talkative, and the type of person who's comfortable giving strangers compliments and improvising a compelling meet-cute story to help out a guy she hardly knows. Dom is more reserved, awkward, and struggles with low self-esteem and an inability to stand up for himself after Gia cheated on him. Jonsson incorporates the appropriate level of humor into the still dejected, heartbroken version of Dom in the first act, but gets to really have fun with the role after Dom and Yas' awkward lunch with Gia and Eric. Once Yas' energy starts to rub off on him, Dom's body language changes, becoming more openly flirtatious, and he tries to emulate the kind of self-confidence Yas exhibits so easily. Dom's attempts to shed his meekness and channel Yas' confidence in his behavior is what drives Jonsson's performance throughout Rye Lane, whether he's trying to charm her ex's parents or awkwardly mumbling his way through Salt-N-Pepa's "Shoop" at a karaoke night.

Though it's Oparah who really steals the show in Rye Lane, earning a BAFTA nomination for her performance as Yas, she and Jonsson make a pitch-perfect duo. Their natural chemistry and banter make Yas and Dom easy to root for, and even their more serious moments don't veer too far into melodrama to the point where you forget Rye Lane is a romantic comedy. In contrast with his other most notable roles in Alien: Romulus and HBO's Industry, in Rye Lane Jonsson demonstrates his knack for comedy and ability to embrace the silliness of the genre, while grounding Dom's character with real vulnerability and insecurity.

'Rye Lane' Is a Breath of Fresh Air in the Genre

Rye Lane incorporates half a dozen familiar romantic tropes – fake dating, opposites attract, a big romantic gesture in the final act, etc. – but they come together in a way that feels unique and realistic for characters their age. Yas and Dom experience some typical zillenial struggles like having to move back in with your parents, putting your real career ambitions on hold to pay rent, and, of course, trying to move on from a bad breakup. The surreal moments woven throughout the film tell Yas and Dom's real and fictional break-up stories in creative and compelling ways, blurring the lines of memory and reality and bringing something unique to the romantic comedy genre. This is bolstered by the film's use of color, fisheye lenses, and a dreamy soundtrack by British producer and South London native, Kwes.

The South London setting also adds significantly to the character and heart of Rye Lane, making Yas and Dom's day together feel as much like a fantasy as it does a casual walk around the neighborhood. First set in Camden, it was director Raine Allen-Miller who changed the film's setting to South London, specifically the areas of Brixton and Peckham, where she grew up since the age of twelve. Her passion and appreciation for the area and its locals come through clearly in Rye Lane, which makes the setting an integral part of Yas and Dom's story. Throughout their day, Yas and Dom come across some eclectic supporting characters that are also essential to the fun of Rye Lane, with hilarious minor performances from Benjamin Sarpong-Broni as Eric and Omari Douglas as Mona.

It's easy to identify other romantic films Rye Lane shares similarities with, from Before Sunrise to Notting Hill, the latter of which Allen-Miller has referred to as the film's "un-reference." And though Jonsson may be evoking a bit of Hugh Grant in his performance, Rye Lane does feature an endearing cameo from a different titan of the British romance film, Colin Firth, as an employee (also named Colin) at the perfectly-named food stall called Love Guac'tually.

Rye Lane is available to stream on Hulu in the US.

