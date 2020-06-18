Collider Connected: David Koepp Talks ‘You Should Have Left’, ‘Spider-Man’, and Brian de Palma

David Koepp is one of the most prolific and successful writers in Hollywood history, having penned a huge list of box office hits, including Jurassic Park, Mission: Impossible, Spider-Man, Panic Room and War of the Worlds. As a writer-director, Koepp chooses smaller, but equally thrilling movies like The Trigger Effect, Stir of Echoes, Secret Window and Ghost Town. His latest film as a writer-director, You Should Have Left, is a spooky haunted house thriller starring his Stir of Echoes leading man Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried as a couple who rents an ultra-modern, very spooky house in the Welsh countryside.

We were lucky enough to get to chat with Koepp about the movie – adapting a novella by German author Daniel Kehlmann, reteaming with Bacon, and figuring out a complicated, climactic chase around the house.

Also discussed in the extra-long interview are his relationship with Brian De Palma (they still talk and are neighbors!), the comedown following his last directorial effort Mortdecai, whether or not he’s still involved with Indiana Jones 5 and the status of his Bride of Frankenstein project for Universal.

Watch the full video below, check out You Should Have Left on VOD