‘Deadpool 2’s David Leitch to Direct Action Thriller ‘Bullet Train’ and Produce with Antoine Fuqua

David Leitch, the director of high-octane action sequels Deadpool 2 and Hobbs & Shaw, has signed on to direct the action thriller Bullet Train for Sony Pictures, Collider can confirm.

Zak Olkewicz (Fear Street) will write the script, which will be based on the popular Japanese manga. I have to say, Leitch and I must share the same taste, as my friend Pete Freedman and I have been working on a fake Speed sequel titled Sp33d 3: Bullet Train since at least 2017. There has been talk of several bullet trains being built between in-state U.S. cities, such as Houston and Dallas, and Los Angeles and San Francisco, but whether those plans ever come to fruition in the near future or not, a bullet train is the perfect setting for an action thriller. If only we had the rights to make Speed 3, sigh… in the meantime, Bullet Train will have to do.

What’s really interesting here is that Bullet Train doesn’t simply boast one top action director as a producer, but two. Antoine Fuqua, who directed Sony’s Equalizer movies starring Denzel Washington, is producing alongside 87 North partners Leitch and Kelly McCormick, as well as Kat Samick. Sony’s Brittany Morrissey will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Bullet Train isn’t the only Japanese manga adaptation Sony is developing, as the studio is also working on a One Punch Man movie that is rumored to star Henry Golding.

In addition to the Fast and Furious spinoff and the Deadpool sequel, Leitch directed the Charlize Theron action movie Atomic Blonde. He also co-directed the original John Wick with Chad Stahelski, and that mid-budget action film has blossomed into a reliable tentpole for Lionsgate, which is remarkable.

Up next for Leitch and McCormick’s 87 North is the action movie Nobody starring Bob Odenkirk, for which I am personally pumped. For more on that film, click here.