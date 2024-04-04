The Big Picture David Leitch's Hollywood career began with stunt work and, with plenty of unexpected turns, he's become an established action filmmaker with his wife and producing partner Kelly McCormick.

Leitch opened up about his most memorable stunt crashing an El Camino on set while doubling for Brad Pitt.

The transition from stunt performer to director for Leitch has been smooth, with successful projects like John Wick and the upcoming action comedy The Fall Guy.

David Leitch has had nothing short of a knock-out career in Hollywood. What started as a love of all things stunt performance turned him into one of the most sought-after professionals in the biz, which would eventually put him on track to stand at the helm of his own movies. From TV shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer to movies such as The Matrix Reloaded, you’ve likely seen Leitch’s handiwork dozens of times without even knowing it. But he’ll be the first to admit that even he’s been so starstruck that it’s messed up a take or two. During Collider's Directors on Directing panel at WonderCon with Steve Weintraub as the moderator, Leitch opened up about the most memorable stunt of his career — so far.

“I talked a little bit about this on the Bullet Train premiere,” Leitch begins as he answers the question tossed his way by his The Fall Guy star Emily Blunt. “On The Mexican, doubling Brad [Pitt] when I crashed. We had two El Caminos … I accidentally crashed the one El Camino into the other El Camino.” Taking the audience for a cruise — or rather crash — down memory lane, Leitch says:

“I was really just supposed to drive through [the] stoplight, but I got really excited because, 'I’m doubling Brad Pitt!' I hit the brake and I hit some dirt and I lost control of the car, and one direction was video village where everyone was getting out of the way, and the other direction, in slow motion, was the El Camino. I was just like, 'I guess I’m gonna wreck the El Camino.' [Laughs] But I remember the stunt coordinator coming up to me, and he’s like, 'The one mistake you did was when you got out of the car, you should’ve yelled at transpo, 'This thing doesn’t have any brakes!'' But I didn’t do that. I think I was let go from that film pretty quickly after that.”

David Leitch’s Shift Into Directing

By 2014, Leitch was ready to take the plunge and move from stunt performance and coordination to directing — although he’d, of course, be taking that very specific set of skills with him. The first film on Leitch's directorial call sheet gave him a co-director credit alongside Chad Stahelski in 2014’s John Wick, with other titles to follow including Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, and the aforementioned Bullet Train. During the panel, Leitch’s fellow director, Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not, Scream VI), asked him (specifically regarding his experience on The Mexican with Pitt), “What was it like directing someone you doubled? That’s a fascinating evolution.” Agreeing with Gillett’s sentiment, Leitch explained:

“It was really fun. It was a really, really great experience. We had a great relationship as stunt double and stunt performer, and you get close sometimes to your actors as friends because there’s trust that they have.”

Leitch’s directorial and stunt vision can soon be seen all over the Ryan Gosling and Blunt-led comedy-action flick, The Fall Guy, which crashes into theaters on May 3. Check out the full panel on Collider soon and learn everything there is to know about Leitch’s upcoming project in our handy guide above.

