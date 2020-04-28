‘Deadpool 2’ Director David Leitch to Produce Amnesia Movie ‘Fast and Loose’ for STX

David Leitch, the director of Hobbs & Shaw and Deadpool 2, is set to produce the amnesia-themed movie Fast and Loose for STX with his 87North partner Kelly McCormick, reports Deadline.

Jon and Erich Hoeber (The Meg) wrote the script, which follows a man who wakes up in Tijuana after being left for dead with absolutely no memory. As he follows a string of clues to uncover his identity, he discovers that he’s been living two different lives on opposite sides of the law — one as a wealthy crime kingpin surrounded by beautiful women, and the other as an undercover CIA agent with little money and no family. The problem is, he can’t remember which is his true identity.

There’s no director yet, but Leitch and McCormick are on the lookout, and excited about the script. 87North’s Annie Marter (Transcendence) will executive produce, while STX executives Drew Simon, Kevin Sauer and Sam Brown will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Leitch has a unique opportunity with 87North, as he could do for the action genre what producers James Wan and Judd Apatow do for horror and comedy, respectively. Not only could he make a mint producing mid-sized action movies, but he could also help shepherd the next generation of action-oriented filmmakers. Leitch and 87North signed a first-look deal with Universal last year, but STX was able to get its hands on this project and its intriguing premise, so we’ll see who comes in to direct this bad boy and whether they can capture the same energy evident in Leitch’s work.

STX recently unloaded its Dave Bautista action-comedy My Spy to Amazon Prime Video, and the studio is currently working with director Reed Morano to develop the crime movie The Godmother, which will star Jennifer Lopez as a drug kingpin.

In addition to Hobbs & Shaw and Deadpool 2, both of which grossed over $750 million worldwide, Leitch also directed the Charlize Theron action extravaganza Atomic Blonde, and co-directed the first John Wick movie with Chad Stahelski. As a matter of fact, Leitch and Stahelski were just announced as the next guests on Collider Connected, so click here for details about their joint interview, including when you’ll be able to watch it online.