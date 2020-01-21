David Leitch to Helm Updated Remake of David Carradine’s ’70s TV Show ‘Kung Fu’

Deadpool 2 and Hobbs & Shaw director David Leitch has locked in his next project and it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise. Staying true to his action roots, Leitch has signed on to a live-action remake of the 1972 series Kung Fu, which starred David Carradine and ran for three seasons on ABC.

According to Deadline, Universal Pictures has optioned the rights to the Kung Fu TV series. The studio is re-teaming with Leitch following the success of 2019’s Hobbs & Shaw as the director comes aboard for the project. Deadline notes in their report that the Universal/Leitch remake will be set in the present-day, unlike the TV series which was set in the 1800s. No other cast or crew details have been announced but it’s believed a writer will be announced soon. Leitch and Kelly McCormick will produce the Kung Fu remake through their Universal-based 87North Productions. Also, the project will also be produced by Stephen L’Hereaux and his Solipsist Films banner. Additionally, original Kung Fu series creator Ed Spielman will be brought in to executive produce.

The Kung Fu television series ran from 1972 to 1975 and starred Carradine as Kwai Chang Caine, a Shaolin monk and martial arts master who must go on the run after his mentor is murdered. Caine finds himself in the American West where he goes in search of his brother. During his travels, Caine gets caught up in various disputes and fights, and it ultimately made to put his martial arts skills to good use.

We'll keep you posted on the Kung Fu remake as it develops.