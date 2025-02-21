David Leitch is back in action, and this time, he’s planning the ultimate cinematic heist. The director of The Fall Guy is set to helm an untitled crime-action thriller for Amazon MGM Studios and Imagine Entertainment, and in the process, reuniting with his longtime producing partner and wife, Kelly McCormick, under their 87North banner. Amazon secured the project in what’s being described as a highly competitive deal, with Mark Bianculli (Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector) penning the script.

Now, for the moment, plot details remain under wraps, but sources told The Hollywood Reporter — who were the first to report the news — that the film revolves around a group of expert bank robbers who use social media to document their heists, turning their crimes into a high-stakes cat-and-mouse game with law enforcement. Leitch will produce alongside Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody, and Allan Mandelbaum of Imagine Entertainment. Bianculli, who has spent nearly a decade developing the script, will also serve as an executive producer.

Leitch has built a reputation as one of the most energetic and fun directors in Hollywood, consistently delivering slick and stylish action movies, including Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, and Atomic Blonde. His most recent film, The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, arrived in theaters on May 3 last year. Meanwhile, Bianculli is dipping his toe in blockbuster filmmaking, as he recently wrote the upcoming Cliffhanger reboot, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and starring Pierce Brosnan and Lily James.

Is 'The Fall Guy' Worth Seeing?

The movie received generally positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, and on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie holds an 82% approval rating based on 374 reviews. Collider's Perri Nemiroff referred to the movie as a "masterful action movie with great stunts", in a 9/10 review, adding:

I truly had a massive grin on my face from start to finish watching The Fall Guy. It’s an extremely well-crafted action movie that’s absolutely buzzing with energy and charm for all 125 minutes of its running time. These productions demand hundreds, if not thousands of artists who are deeply passionate masters at their crafts come together in order to bring someone’s vision to theaters and share it with the world. The Fall Guy heavily highlights that in the form of an exceedingly entertaining ride. It's both a big-screen delight and a moviemaking lover’s dream.

