David Letterman is returning to Netflix as the streaming service has announced the release date for Season 4 of the highly popular talk show series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. Along with the release date, the season's key art and list of guests were also revealed. The fourth season is set to premiere in full on Netflix in just a few weeks' time on Friday, May 20.

The upcoming season will consist of six episodes, continuing the series' structure of having a single guest per episode, including some of the biggest stars in the worlds of music, film, and sports. The list of guests for the fourth season includes Cardi B, Kevin Durant, Billie Eilish, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ryan Reynolds, and Will Smith. Viewers who had a bit of their interest piqued at the mention of Smith as a guest on the show will likely be disappointed as all of these interviews were filmed prior to March 2022, the month that the incident at the Oscars between Smith and Chris Rock took place.

Originally debuting in 2018 with the first guest, President Barack Obama, the three-time Emmy Award-nominated series My Next Guest sees the Late Night icon put a spin on the format that he had become synonymous with. With each episode consisting of a single interview subject and in front of a live audience, Letterman dives deep into the lives and careers of his guests. The series also had on-sight sections that see Letterman and his guest going on location to a place that has a special tie to the guest. The show has been praised for its guests that appeared and the insight and conversations that went beyond the standard late-night interviews. There have been a total of 18 interviews for the show (including one where Jerry Sienfield interviewed Letterman) which, along with the previously mentioned President Obama, included guests such as Tina Fey, Shah Rukh Khan, Robert Downey Jr., and Lizzo​​​​​​.

Executive producers for My Next Guest are Tom Keaney and Mary Barclay for Worldwide Pants as well as Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Brooke Posch, and John Skidmore for Jax Media. Justin Wilkes and Michael Steed also serve as executive producers.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman season 4 premieres on May 20. You can read the official description for the upcoming return of the popular talk show down below and the key art.

David Letterman returns to the host seat with My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, combining humor, curiosity and in-depth conversations with extraordinary people.

