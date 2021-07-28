Stupid Pet Tricks, the iconic segment from The Late Show with David Letterman, is headed to TBS. Hosted by comedian Sarah Silverman, the variety show adaptation of the popular bit has been greenlit for ten half-hour episodes, according to Deadline.

First introduced by David Letterman on his 1980 morning show, The David Letterman Show, stupid pet tricks endured as a recurring segment on both Late Night with David Letterman on NBC and The Late Show with David Letterman on CBS. The new show will carry on the legacy of allowing pets to perform their absurd, strange, and extraordinary tricks in front of a live studio audience. Silverman will executive produce alongside Letterman, via his production company, Worldwide Pants. "The rule in show business is, 'never work with animals or children,'" Silverman quipped. "But I choose to work with David Letterman anyway."

Joining Letterman and Silverman as executive producer is Amy Zvi, who has produced several of Silverman's comedy specials, as well as her 2017 series, I Love You, America. Jay Blumenfield and Tony Marsh are also executive producing via their production company, The Jay & Tony Show. "This is a dream project," said Blumenfeld. "To be able to take one of our favorite late-night segments ever, watch Sarah Silverman infuse it with originality and new life and then go make it for TBS, doesn't get better than this."

TBS General Manager Brett Weitz was equally enthused. "David Letterman is an entertainment legend who changed the face of broadcast history with three simple words 'Stupid Pet Tricks,'" Weitz explained. "Not just anyone could carry on that legacy, except the wickedly brilliant, Sarah Silverman. I have no doubt that her brand of comedy will bring heart and raw humor in a way that will capture the original heritage of 'Stupid Pet Tricks' and provide hilarious moments for a new generation yearning to seek truth and laugh till they cry."

The return of Stupid Pet Tricks to television represents a refreshing alternative to the kind of celebrity games and singalongs that have dominated late-night talk show segments since Letterman left The Late Show in 2015. Silverman's love for strange people (and their strange pets) makes her a logical choice to revive the concept, hopefully making even the less impressive tricks a treat to watch.

Production will begin on Stupid Pet Tricks in Los Angeles later this year, but no release date has been set. Check out one of Letterman's classic Stupid Pet Tricks segments below.

