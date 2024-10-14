The holiday season is rapidly approaching, and Disney+ has released a new trailer for a story that will entertain the entire family. An Almost Christmas Story is an animated short film that will introduce young Moon (Cary Christopher), an owl who is instructed to never leave a tree in the woods in order to survive. But destiny has different plans for the small bird. The tree that was meant to protect Moon becomes a Christmas tree in the middle of New York City's Rockefeller Plaza. But that doesn't mean the owl will be completely doomed; a lost girl named Luna (Estella Madrigal) will be there to help.

An Almost Christmas Story will be available for streaming on Disney+ on November 15. The short film was directed by David Lowery, a filmmaker who has been working with the Walt Disney Company for years. Lowery recently worked on Peter Pan & Wendy, the Disney+ movie that took audiences back to Neverland. The adaptation featured Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson in the titular roles, while Jude Law stepped into the shoes of the violent Captain Hook. Before that, the director brought Pete's Dragon to the big screen. It's become evident that the studio trusts Lowery with everything he does.

'An Almost Christmas Story' Is Produced by Alfonso Cuarón

Close

The voice cast for An Almost Christmas Story will include Jim Gaffigan as Papa Owl, Mamoudou Athie as Pelly, Alex Ross Perry as Dave the Dog, Gianna Joseph as Peaky, Phil Rosenthal as Punt, with Natasha Lyonne as Pat, and John C. Reilly as The Folk Singer. Reilly's voice is known around the world thanks to the Wreck-It Ralph movies and, after portraying the anti-hero for so long, An Almost Christmas Story will allow Reilly to display his singing skills, taking into account the nature of The Folk Singer.

An Almost Christmas Story will count Alfonso Cuarón as one of its main producers. The director was previously involved with Le Pupille and The Shepherd, other short films that turned out to be successful for Disney. The Mexican filmmaker recently worked on Disclaimer, an Apple TV+ miniseries that tells the story of a documentary journalist who finds out that she's the main character in a novel that reveals one of her darkest secrets. The contrast between that program and An Almost Christmas Story is striking, but there's no doubt that Cuarón can make both titles hit the mark with their respective audiences.

Check out the trailer for An Almost Christmas Story below, before the short film premieres on Disney+ on November 15.