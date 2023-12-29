David Lowery is a talented director with a knack for blending the realistic with the fantastical. He received significant attention with his feature debut Ain't Them Bodies Saints, a revisionist take on Bonnie & Clyde with Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara, before pivoting to the brilliant live-action Pete's Dragon and the moving and meditative A Ghost Story. His finest work yet might be The Green Knight with Dev Patel, one of the 2020s' most sophisticated and visually striking fantasy films.

As these films demonstrate, Lowery is great at taking genre concepts and revitalizing them with believable characters and real drama. When surveying Lowery's favorite movies, it's clear that he was shaped by various filmmakers, including John Carpenter, Robert Altman, and Terrence Malick. Lowery's taste is broad, ranging from coming-of-age classics to anime. These are some of his most intriguing recommendations, which shed light on his artistic sensibility and should also appeal to fans of his work.

10 'Princess Mononoke' (1997)

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Princess Mononoke is one of Hayao Miyazaki's most beloved masterpieces. It tells the story of Ashitaka, a young warrior who becomes cursed after a deadly encounter with a boar demon. Searching for a cure, Ashitaka ventures into the perilous realm of the Forest Spirits. There, he becomes entangled in a conflict between industrial humans, led by Lady Eboshi, and the ancient forest spirits, including the enigmatic, wolf-raised Princess Mononoke.

"While it's maybe not the most soothing of Hayao Miyazaki's films, it is an incredibly powerful evocation of the respect we all need to have for the world around us and the fragile balancing act that society must maintain to keep our place on this planet," Lowery said of the movie. Princess Mononoke's influence is visible in Lowery's The Green Knight. Both movies focus heavily on the conflict between nature and society and feature inhuman characters and magical beasts that challenge and guide the main character.

9 'McCabe & Mrs. Miller' (1971)

Director: Robert Altman

"I told you when I came I was a stranger." McCabe and Mrs. Miller centers on gambler John McCabe (Warren Beatty), who joins forces with the savvy Constance Miller (Julie Christie) in a town on the Western frontier. She manages his brothel, and the two quickly make a success of the venture. However, agents of a mining tycoon arrive, trying to pressure McCabe to sell his property. When he refuses, they send hired guns to assassinate him.

McCabe and Mrs. Miller is a revisionist Western that gleefully subverts the genre's conventions. It was ahead of its time, with refreshingly morally gray characters, more realistic dialogue, and a fantastic Leonard Cohen soundtrack. Although not embraced on release, McCabe and Mrs. Miller is now regarded as a '70s classic and one of Altman's very best movies. The film heavily influenced Lowery's feature debut, with the director speaking fondly of Altman's classic.

8 'Jeanne Dielman, 23 Quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles' (1975)

Director: Chantal Akerman

Jeanne Dielman, 23 Quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles chronicles three days in the life of Jeanne Dielman (Delphine Seyrig), a middle-aged widow who meticulously performs her daily household chores in her Brussels apartment. What appears to be a mundane domestic routine becomes an examination of societal expectations and the quiet desperation that can exist beneath the surface of everyday life. The film's deliberate pacing and long takes create a sense of both intimacy and alienation, allowing the audience to immerse themselves in the monotony of Jeanne's existence.

Despite a lukewarm reaction on release, Jeannie Dielman slowly became a cult classic. From there, its critical standing continued to improve, to the point that it was named the greatest film of all time in Sight & Sound's 2022 poll. Lowery included it in his top ten for the publication. He has cited it as an influence on A Ghost Story, saying, "Jeanne Dielman was certainly there at times, knowing there's a way to achieve an almost transcendent stillness if you let a shot last for a certain amount of time."

7 'Halloween' (1978)

Director: John Carpenter

One of the most influential slashers ever made, Halloween introduced the world to the ultimate final girl, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), and the mask-wearing killer Michael Myers. It's a simple story, clocking in at just 91 minutes, but solid performances and Carpenter's confident, economical direction elevate it to classic status. So many of the film's elements would become mainstays of the horror genre: the use of POV shots (including from the killer's perspective), a holiday setting, and, of course, the final girl. Halloween spawned thirteen sequels and countless imitators, but none pack the punch of the original.

Lowery named Halloween as one of his ten all-time favorite movies. In particular, he has said that one scene in the movie, where Michael Myers stumbles around covered in a white sheet while wearing a pair of glasses, was an inspiration for A Ghost Story. He called the image "funny and terrifying." "I wanted to take that image and apply some gravitas and pathos to what's normally a childlike and 'goofy' depiction of a spirit," he explains.

6 'The Tree of Life' (2010)

Director: Terrence Malick

Terrence Malick has always been an ambitious filmmaker, but he took this to a whole level with The Tree of Life, a sweeping family saga spanning millennia. It includes brutally realistic domestic drama alongside poetic visuals and abstract imagery, including of the cosmos and dinosaurs. Fundamentally, the movie succeeds because the acting is so authentic, with heavy hitters like Brad Pitt, Sean Penn, and Jessica Chastain turning in some of their finest performances.

The Tree of Life was another movie that made Lowery's top ten. "When I saw [The Tree of Life] and its follow-up, To The Wonder, I suspected that Malick was in the process of creating a cinematic equivalent of Proust's masterwork; a deep dive into the dream world of his own memory, spread across multiple volumes, fast and free with fact but emotionally true every step of the way," Lowery said.

5 'The Brown Bunny' (2003)

Director: Vincent Gallo

The Brown Bunny follows Bud Clay (Vincent Gallo), a motorcycle racer who embarks on a cross-country journey from New Hampshire to California. Throughout the trip, Bud reflects on past relationships and experiences a deep sense of longing and loss. Unconventional and provocative, the movie boasts atmospheric cinema and intense performances, though some viewers may find its self-focus and episodic plot frustrating.

Indeed, The Brown Bunny was polarizing and controversial, drawing some criticism for the seemingly unsimulated sex scene between Gallo and Chloë Sevigny and sparking a feud between Gallo and critic Roger Ebert. Nevertheless, The Brown Bunny garnered something of a cult following over the years, and some critics now rate it more highly. "Male ego, profoundly self-flagellated! This is such a work of in-spite-of-its-self-ness that it achieves an untowards level of sincerity," Lowery said of it.

4 'Orlando' (1992)

Director: Sally Potter

"Do not fade. Do not wither. Do not grow old." Orlando is a period fantasy drama adapted from a novel by Virginia Woolf. Tilda Swinton stars as the titular character, a young nobleman in Elizabethan England who, to his surprise, remains ageless for several centuries and undergoes an unexpected transformation from man to woman. The film spans different historical periods, eventually culminating in the 1990s. Along the way, it explores themes of identity, gender, and societal expectations.

It's an odd premise, but Orlando is among the best period dramas of the 90s, featuring sumptuous period details, including immersive sets and gorgeous costumes designed by Sandy Powell. "This adaptation of one of my favorite novels is hilarious, sweeping, exuberant, and nearly perfect because Sally Potter uses her cinema the same way Woolf used words: playfully, swoon-worthily, sharp as a tack," Lowery explains.

3 'Pather Panchali' (1955)

Directot: Satyajit Ray

Legendary Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray hit the ground running with his feature debut, producing one of cinema's richest portraits of childhood. Set in rural Bengal, the film unfolds through the eyes of Apu (Subir Banerjee), a young boy experiencing the trials and tribulations of poverty alongside his family. Ray uses the conventions of Italian neorealism to capture everyday life in the village to a mesmerizing effect.

Pather Panchali serves as the first of a trilogy centering on the character Apu, all of which are renowned as landmark works in world cinema. "The restoration of this film came along right when I needed to be reminded of the difference between simplicity and minimalism [...] This one (and its follow-ups) are as simple as can be and as full to bursting as a movie can get," Lowery said.

2 'Personal Shopper' (2016)

Director: Olivier Assayas

Kristen Stewart stars in this psychological thriller as Maureen, a personal shopper for a celebrity in Paris, who is grappling with the recent death of her twin brother, Lewis. As she becomes obsessed with trying to make contact with his spirit, her life is thrown into disarray after she begins receiving mysterious text messages. Maureen navigates her job's high-fashion world while unsettling events unfold, pushing the boundaries of reality and the supernatural.

Personal Shopper defies easy categorization, unfolding as both a horror and a study in grief. "I love [Personal Shopper] because it frightens me, and when it has ceased frightening me [...] it haunts me. It is one of the best films of this new century, and when people ask me what my favorite ghost movies are, which they do a lot, it is the first title I always mention," Lowery said.

1 'Stranger By The Lake' (2013)

Director: Alain Guiraudie

This acclaimed erotic thriller centers on Franck (Pierre Deladonchamps), a man who frequents a picaresque lake for discreet sexual encounters. When he witnesses a murder, his desire for the mysterious Michel (Christophe Paou) becomes entangled with the investigation. An older man warns Franck about Michael, but he dismisses his concerns. Despite the danger and potential consequences, Franck continues to pursue a relationship with Michel, whose darker side becomes increasingly apparent.

Stranger by the Lake received rave reviews on release, with particular praise for the leads and Alain Guiraudie's bravura direction. "I think about this film all the time. It has a real nice shape to it. The final shot is a terrifying portent, but for some reason, I find it oddly hopeful. It's a useful jumping-off point when I'm thinking about what I want people to get out of my own movies," Lowery said.

