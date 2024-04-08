The Big Picture David Lynch has a new animated project, Snootworld, co-written with Caroline Thompson, but Netflix turned it down.

The film follows the tiny creatures known as Snoots in their chaotic world when a hero disappears into a carpet.

Lynch may direct the film or hand the reins over to his daughter Jennifer Lynch, but studio backing is still needed.

It's been almost twenty years since he directed his last feature, but legendary filmmaker David Lynch has a new project in the works that he wants to see completed. In a first for the director, Snootworld is an animated feature co-written with Caroline Thompson. In an interview with Deadline, Lynch says he recently pitched the film to Netflix, but the streamer turned him down: "Snootworld is kind of an old-fashioned story, and animation today is more about surface jokes. Old-fashioned fairytales are considered groaners: apparently, people don’t want to see them. It’s a different world now, and it’s easier to say no than to say yes." However, Lynch is still seeking a financier for the project.

Lynch describes the plot of the film as such:

"It takes my breath away how wacky it is. The Snoots are these tiny creatures who have a ritual transition at age eight at which time they get tinier and they’re sent away for a year so they are protected. The world goes into chaos when the Snoot hero of the story disappears into the carpet and his family can’t find him and he enters a crazy, magnificent world."

Lynch wrote the middle act of the script, while Thompson, a former collaborator of Tim Burton's who wrote the screenplays for Edward Scissorhands and The Nightmare Before Christmas, penned the first and final acts. Lynch may direct the film himself but also speculated that he might hand the reins over to his daughter Jennifer Lynch, a prolific TV director.

What Has David Lynch Been Up To?

Although his last feature, Inland Empire, was released in theaters back in 2006, Lynch has stayed busy both behind and in front of the camera since then. Most notably, he produced the 17-episode limited series Twin Peaks: The Return for Showtime in 2017, which reunited much of the cast of his 1990s TV hit and resolved some of its mysteries (while introducing many more). Lynch has directed several short films, most prominently What Did Jack Do?, which featured Lynch interrogating a monkey and was released by Netflix.

He also directed music videos for Moby, Interpol, and Nine Inch Nails, and a concert film for Duran Duran. Lynch has also stayed busy with his acting roles; in addition to reprising his role as FBI Director Gordon Cole in Twin Peaks: The Return, he had a recurring voice role as Gus the bartender on Seth McFarlane's The Cleveland Show, and played Hollywood legend John Ford in Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans.

Lynch has had a number of unrealized projects over the years. Those include Dream of the Bovine, which would have starred Marlon Brando and Harry Dean Stanton as men who used to be cows, and One Saliva Bubble, a body-swapping comedy with Steve Martin and Martin Short. Hopefully, Snootworld will not join their ranks.

Snootworld has not yet secured studio backing. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates. You can catch up with Twin Peaks on Paramount+.

Twin Peaks An idiosyncratic FBI agent investigates the murder of a young woman in the even more idiosyncratic town of Twin Peaks. Release Date April 8, 1990 Creator Mark Frost and David Lynch Cast Kyle MacLachlan , Sheryl Lee , Mädchen Amick , Kimmy Robertson , Dana Ashbrook Main Genre Crime Seasons 3

Watch on Paramount+