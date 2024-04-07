Trigger Warning: The following contains references to suicide and rape.

The Big Picture David Lynch's thematic similarities between The Wizard of Oz and Blue Velvet showcase the director's great appreciation for the classic 1939 film.

A deleted scene from Blue Velvet sees Isabella Rossellini's character, Dorothy, throw her red shoes off the top of a building as she contemplates taking her own life.

Lynch's other projects, such as Twin Peaks and Wild at Heart, also reference The Wizard of Oz, highlighting his fascination with the classic film.

David Lynch is one of the most fascinating directors in cinematic history because of his refusal to explain the hidden meaning behind his work. While many of Lynch’s best films have been regarded as all-time classics, they all leave the viewer with more questions than answers. The discourse and discussion regarding interpretations of Lynch’s films is often just as entertaining as the viewing experience itself. Although Lynch’s work doesn’t need to be “explained” in order to be enjoyed, it is interesting to make note of the recurring motifs that reoccur throughout his filmography. Many of the key images and themes of the classic fantasy film The Wizard of Oz can be witnessed within Lynch’s films, and a disturbing deleted scene from Blue Velvet featured a nightmarish version of Dorothy and Oz.

'Blue Velvet' Has Allusions to 'The Wizard of Oz'

While he is often tight-lipped about the hidden meanings of his films, Lynch has made it no secret that he is a massive fan of The Wizard of Oz. It certainly isn't surprising to see why. First released in 1939, the adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s acclaimed children’s novel was hailed as a technical breakthrough with its inventive use of both black-and-white and color visuals. Although it was not a commercial success at the time of its release, The Wizard of Oz earned a strong following in the subsequent decades, and is often cited as one of the most influential films of the century. It evidently had a lasting impact on many viewers, including Lync. The excellent documentary Lynch/Oz goes in depth explaining why the fantasy film came to dominate Lynch’s mind as he progressed with his career.

Unquestionably, The Wizard of Oz and Blue Velvet are aimed at very different audiences; The Wizard of Oz is a children’s fantasy film about the power of imagination, and Blue Velvet is a violent, disturbing neo-noir about the deeply sinister forces at play beneath an idealized American community. However, there are many thematic similarities between The Wizard of Oz and Blue Velvet. Both films show how an innocent protagonist begins a journey of self discovery after gaining access to a mysterious land. In The Wizard of Oz, Dorothy Gale (Judy Garland) must travel through a magical land in her quest to return home to Kansas. In Blue Velvet, college student Jeffrey Beaumont (Kyle MacLachlan) returns home to care for his ailing father Tom (Jack Harvey), only to discover a severed body part that links to a criminal conspiracy.

In addition to the similarly constructed character arcs, The Wizard of Oz and Blue Velvet both examine the interpretation of dreams and nightmares. The iconic ending of The Wizard of Oz suggests that all of Dorothy’s adventures in Oz may have been part of an extended dream when her family’s home was swept up in a tornado. The implication is that her new friends Scarecrow (Ray Bolger), Cowardly Lion (Bert Lahr), and Tin Man (Jack Haley) are all imagined versions of the farmhands she knew in real life. Blue Velvet features frequent nightmare sequences that speak to Lynch’s deeper interest in surrealist imagery. As he faces off with the viscous criminal Frank Booth (Dennis Hopper), Jeffrey finds it more difficult to differentiate fantasy from reality.

'The Wizard of Oz' Takes a Dark Turn in a 'Blue Velvet' Deleted Scene

Although there are several visual similarities between the two films, the strongest connection between The Wizard of Oz and Blue Velvet is the character of Dorothy. In Blue Velvet, Jeffrey meets a mysterious femme fatale (Isabella Rossellini) who shares a name with Garland’s character from The Wizard of Oz. Blue Velvet’s Dorothy is a lounge singer at a local nightclub, who is being abused and raped by the sadistic crime lord Frank, who is holding her husband and son hostage. Dorothy receives some assistance from Jeffrey, who attempts to help her escape and find happiness. This could be compared to Dorothy’s homeward journey in The Wizard of Oz. Lynch’s affinity for Rossellini is evident in the way he links the two characters.

While it has become one of the most iconic films of Lynch’s career, Blue Velvet’s most obvious allusion to The Wizard of Oz was cut from the final edit for being too dark. Rossellini revealed that a deleted scene involved Dorothy dropping her red shoes from a building, suggesting that she was considering taking her own life. She revealed that “it was very important to me to have the name Dorothy because I was always dreaming for the rainbow,” and that the deleted scene gave her “a dimension of this character meditating maybe to commit suicide but also having the red shoes and looking for the rainbow.”

'The Wizard of Oz' Is Referenced in Many Lynch Films

Although the deleted scene would have solidified the thematic connection between the two films, Blue Velvet is not the only Lynch film that homages The Wizard of Oz. While not often ranked among his best films, Lynch’s controversial road trip crime thriller Wild at Heart involves specific references to a “yellow brick road,” and features an eclectic cast of supporting characters that resemble Dorothy’s group of allies. Like Blue Velvet, Wild at Heart also features a lot of surrealist moments in which the film’s sense of logic resembles that of a dream.

Even if Rossellini’s character in Blue Velvet was directly named after her, Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz occupies a similar role in the narrative as Laura Palmer in Twin Peaks. Both characters are young, innocent women who bring hope into dark worlds dominated by villainous forces. Lynch brought this connection full circle in the incredible third season of Twin Peaks, which merged color and black-and-white visuals in a way that felt indebted to The Wizard of Oz.

