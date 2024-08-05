The Big Picture David Lynch's recent diagnosis with emphysema makes it unlikely he will return to directing unless it's done remotely.

He remains hopeful for future projects, including his screenplay 'Antelope Don't Run No More' and the animated film 'Snootworld' with Caroline Thompson.

Lynch's impact on American cinema, from Oscar-nominated films to the widely influential 'Twin Peaks', is undeniable.

Legendary director David Lynch is unlikely to return to the director's chair again. In a new career retrospective interview with Sight & Sound magazine for their September cover story, via The Independent, the Eraserhead and Mulholland Drive helmer revealed that he had recently been diagnosed with emphysema, also known as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) after years of smoking. He's now unable to leave his house amid fears of catching COVID-19, as his condition causes shortness of breath and leaves him more vulnerable to severe symptoms if he gets sick.

"I’ve gotten emphysema from smoking for so long, and so I’m homebound whether I like it or not," he said in the interview. "It would be very bad for me to get sick, even with a cold." He added that he "can only walk a short distance before" he's "out of oxygen." Any future projects of his would have to be handled off-site. "I would do it remotely if it comes to it," he continued, though he also admitted "I wouldn’t like that so much," indicating that chances are slim that he'll be stepping behind the camera once again. His last feature film, the experimental psychological thriller Inland Empire, came out in 2006, though he's since continued working on music videos and other content, including the 2017 return to Twin Peaks.

Despite the situation, Lynch is still hopeful that a few of his lingering projects will get made. Further in the interview, he expressed optimism about the potential of his 2010 screenplay Antelope Don’t Run No More coming to screens, adding "Well, we don’t know what the future will bring, but we remain hopeful." He's also made a push in recent months to find a taker for his "wacky" animated film Snootworld with The Nightmare Before Christmas writer Caroline Thompson, though, as he detailed back in April, those pursuits haven't borne fruit. "Just recently, I thought someone might be interested in getting behind this, so I presented it to Netflix in the last few months, but they rejected it,” he said. “Old-fashioned fairy tales are considered groaners: apparently, people don’t want to see them. It’s a different world now, and it’s easier to say no than to say yes.”

Lynch Has an Incredible Track Record Behind the Camera

Close

Although his body of feature-length work is smaller than other directors, Lynch made the most of his time on the big and small screens, earning four Oscar nominations and nine Emmy nominations while becoming one of the most influential filmmakers in American cinema. He received awards consideration for his black-and-white darlings Eraserhead and The Elephant Man, as well as Blue Velvet, his 1986 neo-noir mystery film starring Kyle MacLachlan and Isabella Rossellini. Before Denis Villeneuve's successful two-part adaptation, Lynch also took on the world of Frank Herbert's Dune which, while not particularly beloved, still at least gets some praise for its uniqueness. In general, the director has never been afraid to get weird with his work, from musicals to experimental pieces, shorts, and more.

Perhaps his best-known work, however, remains Twin Peaks, which he co-created with Mark Frost and starred in for all three seasons and in the movie Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me. Following the reboot on Showtime in 2017, he said "I’ve learned never say never," about the possibility of Season 4, though his diagnosis has likely ended all hopes of another return. The show's impact can still be felt to this day, given the wide range of projects it influenced, from Lost to Bates Motel and even video games like The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening and the Alan Wake series.

The full interview with Lynch is available in Sight & Sound's new issue, which can be ordered here. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the future of the director's career.

Your browser does not support the video tag.