Enter This Campaign for a Chance at Coffee With — And a Portrait From! — David Lynch

Question: What’s as weird as, if not weirder than, a David Lynch joint? Answer: The prize for a David Lynch charity auction. In an effort to help provide coronavirus frontline workers Transcendental Meditation (a practice Lynch is known for advocating), you can enter an Omaze charity auction. Up for grabs? A virtual coffee chat with Lynch — where he’ll be drawing your portrait the entire time.

Yep, you read that right, and yep, it’s incredible. The more you pay, the more chances you have at this incredible, virtual, surreal interaction with Lynch ($25 for 250 entries, $50 for 1000 entries, etc.). All proceeds go to the Heal the Healers Now initiative, set up to provide the most at-risk and emotionally stressed frontline workers with soul-relieving sessions of Transcendental Meditation. Lynch will be drinking a damn good cup of coffee (you can drink whatever you like, I suppose), and you get to ask the man anything you wish (I would ask him why the opening scene of Mulholland Drive is specifically designed to haunt my nightmares).

And the best part? During your virtual convo, Lynch will be drawing you. David Lynch, the esteemed and eclectic filmmaker and artist, will be making you a portrait. And when he’s done, he’ll mail it to you. All of these incredible things, and you get to help an amazing cause? Now that’s a Straight Story we can all get behind.

Check out Lynch’s wonderful Twitter video below, and enter the experience officially here. For more on Mr. Lynch, here are his very candid thoughts on the upcoming Dune movie.