Hollywood has lost one of its most visionary filmmakers in director David Lynch, who passed away earlier today at the age of 78. Lynch is known for directing and creating some of the most memorable films and television series of all time, including Twin Peaks and Mulholland Drive, and many who knew him within the industry have begun paying tribute to the auteur on social media. This includes Kyle MacLachlan, who is connected to some of Lynch's most well-known projects.

"Forty-two years ago, for reasons beyond my comprehension, David Lynch plucked me out of obscurity to star in his first and last big-budget movie," MacLachlan wrote on Instagram. "Our friendship blossomed on Blue Velvet and then Twin Peaks and I always found him to be the most authentically alive person I’d ever met." MacLachlan, who made his feature film debut in Lynch's adaptation of Dune in 1984 and also starred in the director's aforementioned Twin Peaks and Blue Velvet, added:

"David was in tune with the universe and his own imagination on a level that seemed to be the best version of human. He was not interested in answers because he understood that questions are the drive that make us who we are. They are our breath. While the world has lost a remarkable artist, I've lost a dear friend who imagined a future for me and allowed me to travel in worlds I could never have conceived on my own."

Other Hollywood Legends Also Paid Tribute to Lynch

Image via Duck Diver Films

While MacLachlan was indelibly linked with Lynch's work, he was not the only one remembering the director after his passing. Lee Grant, who starred in Mulholland Drive, called Lynch "a one-of-a-kind artist" in a post on X, while Ron Howard, himself an acclaimed director, wrote on X that Lynch was a "gracious man and fearless artist who followed his heart and soul and proved that radical experimentation could yield unforgettable cinema."

Nicolas Cage, who starred in Lynch's 1990 Palme d’Or winning film Wild at Heart, also paid tribute to the director. Lynch "was a singular genius in cinema, one of the greatest artists of this or any time," Cage told Deadline. "He was brave, brilliant, and a maverick with a joyful sense of humor. I never had more fun on a film set than working with David Lynch. He will always be solid gold." Numerous other tributes poured in from around Hollywood, including the likes of Amy Sedaris, James Gunn, Patton Oswalt, Mayim Bialik, and more.

Lynch's Twin Peaks is streaming now on Paramount+, and many of his other acclaimed works can also be seen at home.