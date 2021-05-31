David Lynch’s adaptation of Dune is getting a 4K Blu-ray release from Arrow Video, full of special limited release additions. In addition to a glorious 4K remaster, the offering will include a 60-page book with interviews from crew members, a full-sized poster featuring new artwork, six postcard-sized lobby card reproductions, and tons of bonus behind-the-scenes content.

The Blu-ray will be released in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada — both in a standard edition and deluxe steelbook edition.

Image via Arrow Video

RELATED: 'Dune' Movie Will Debut in Theaters Exclusively as HBO Max Decision Is Reversed

One of the strangest science fiction adaptations of all time, Dune has gathered a fervent cult audience over the years since its 1984 debut. Despite Lynch himself largely disowning the film due to studio interference and the ensuing poor box office reception, Dune stands as one of the most wonderfully weird films in the genre. As Denis Villeneuve’s Dune quickly approaches and tops many people’s most anticipated movies of the year list, it is absolutely worth revisiting Lynch’s take on the iconic science fiction masterpiece. Whether they love it or hate it, new audience members won’t likely forget their first time viewing Lynch’s Dune.

Dune’s 4K Blu-ray treatment will arrive on August 31. Check out the full list of limited-edition offerings for the release below.

4K ULTRA HD LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

Brand new 4K restoration from the original camera negative.

60-page perfect-bound book featuring new writing on the film by Andrew Nette, Christian McCrea and Charlie Brigden, an American Cinematographer interview with sound designer Alan Splet from 1984, excerpts from an interview with the director from Chris Rodley’s book Lynch on Lynch and a Dune Terminology glossary from the original release.

Large fold-out double-sided poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Dániel Taylor.

Six double-sided, postcard-sized lobby card reproductions.

Limited edition packaging with reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Dániel Taylor.

DISC ONE – FEATURE & EXTRAS (4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY)

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray™ presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible).

Original uncompressed stereo audio and DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio.

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing.

Brand new audio commentary by film historian Paul M. Sammon.

Brand new audio commentary by Mike White of The Projection Booth podcast.

Impressions of Dune, a 2003 documentary on the making of the film, featuring interviews with star Kyle MacLachlan, producer Raffaella de Laurentiis, cinematographer Freddie Francis, editor Antony Gibbs and many others.

Designing Dune, a 2005 featurette looking back at the work of production designer Anthony Masters.

Dune FX, a 2005 featurette exploring the special effects in the film.

Dune Models & Miniatures, a 2005 featurette focusing on the model effects in the film.

Dune Costumes, a 2005 featurette looking at the elaborate costume designs seen in the film.

Eleven deleted scenes from the film, with a 2005 introduction by Raffaella de Laurentiis.

Destination Dune, a 1983 featurette originally produced to promote the film at conventions and publicity events.

Theatrical trailers and TV spots.

Extensive image galleries, including hundreds of still photos.

DISC TWO – BONUS DISC (BLU-RAY)

The Sleeper Must Awaken: Making Dune, a brand new feature-length documentary by Ballyhoo Motion Pictures exploring the making of the film, featuring dozens of new and archive interviews with cast and crew.

Beyond Imagination: Merchandising Dune, a brand new featurette exploring the merchandise created to promote the film, featuring toy collector/producer Brian Sillman (The Toys That Made Us).

Prophecy Fulfilled: Scoring Dune, a brand new featurette on the film’s music score, featuring interviews with Toto guitarist Steve Lukather, Toto keyboardist Steve Porcaro, and film music historian Tim Greiving.

Brand new interview with make-up effects artist Giannetto de Rossi, filmed in 2020.

Archive interview with production coordinator Golda Offenheim, filmed in 2003.

Archive interview with star Paul Smith, filmed in 2008.

Archive interview with make-up effects artist Christopher Tucker.

KEEP READING: 'Dune': Dave Bautista on the Pride He Felt When He Was Offered a Key Role and Being "Blown Away" by the Script

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Cruella’ Review: A Little Bit Brilliant and Mad but Mostly Bad There are times when the Disney adaptation is fun, but the film is largely emblematic of everything wrong with modern blockbusters.

Read Next