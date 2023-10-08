The Big Picture Blue Velvet is David Lynch's commentary on the dark side of small-town Americana, solidifying his reputation as an art-house auteur.

Lynch's failure with the film Dune gave him the opportunity to make Blue Velvet, as producer Dino De Laurentiis believed in his talent and agreed to produce it.

To gain creative freedom, Lynch made major sacrifices, cutting his salary in half and reducing the budget to a mere $6 million, resulting in Blue Velvet being off the radar of the film industry.

David Lynch's Blue Velvet is a 1986 neo-noir thriller starring frequent Lynch collaborator Kyle MacLachlan as Jeffrey Beaumont, a college student who returns home to Lumberton, North Carolina after his father suffers a heart attack. While walking through the seemingly-idyllic small town, Jeffrey discovers a severed ear and reports it to Detective Williams (George Dickerson). Now intrigued, Jeffrey discusses the case with Williams' daughter Sandy (Inland Empire's Laura Dern) who informs him that the ear has something to do with lounge singer Dorothy Vallens (Isabella Rossellini). Jeffrey's desires to rescue Dorothy from gangster Frank Booth (Dennis Hopper) soon coincide with his own Freudian relationship with the singer, but in order to make this film, David Lynch had a high price to pay.

The film is Lynch's commentary on the dual-nature of white picket fence Americana, and cemented his place as an art-house auteur for the ages. Blue Velvet went on to be called one of The Greatest American Films ever by the BBC. This was likely due in no small part to the sense of creative freedom David Lynch experienced on the set, allowing him the opportunity to experiment again like he had on his feature debut Eraserhead in 1977. But how was he granted such liberated conditions for this multi-million dollar movie? In short, he made the enormous studio flop Dune two years prior, which only earned $30 million against its $40 million budget, and this proved to be a blessing in disguise.

'Dune' Is the Only Film David Lynch Isn't Proud Of

Image via Universal Pictures

After Eraserhead, David Lynch was hired to direct The Elephant Man for producer Mel Brooks. Brooks' wife Anne Bancroft starred in the film which garnered eight Academy Award nominations including Best Director for David Lynch. It seemed Lynch's combination of critical success and bizarre style proved him to be the perfect fit for sci-fi epics, because he was offered the opportunity to direct Return of the Jedi before eventually agreeing to direct a screen adaptation of Frank Herbert's Dune instead. Just like the 2021 adaptation by Denis Villeneuve, Lynch's Dune follows Paul Atreides (played by Kyle MacLachlan in his first collaboration with Lynch) and is set on the fictional planets of Caladan and Arrakis.

The prospect of an enormous budget and a genre outside his comfort zone excited Lynch at first. Lynch stated during a Q&A that he "saw tons and tons of possibilities for things I loved, and this was the structure to do them in." However, with the film always belonging to the studio and not Lynch himself, the director admitted, "I knew when I was signing the contract that I was signing away final cut and from that moment I felt like, looking back, I started selling out." To Lynch's great disappointment, the Dune that audiences were given in 1984 was a combination of Lynch’s version and studio-mandated scenes that altogether satisfied neither party. To this day, the auteur denounces the film as his own, calling it a "gigantic sadness in my life."

As he told The Hollywood Reporter, "I have zero interest in Dune. Because it was a heartache for me. It was a failure and I didn’t have final cut. I’ve told this story a billion times. It’s not the film I wanted to make. I like certain parts of it very much - but it was a total failure for me."

RELATED: The David Lynch Film That Even the Stars Don’t Know What It’s About

'Dune's Failure Was a Blessing in Disguise for David Lynch

Image Via Universal Pictures

For years, Dune was considered one of the biggest box-office bombs in the history of sci-fi movies. Prior to Lynch's involvement in the project, one of Lynch's filmmaking heroes Alejandro Jodorowsky had been attempting to adapt Dune himself, but when the film rights lapsed in 1982, they were purchased by Italian producer Dino De Laurentiis who hired Lynch. Jodorowsky's version never came to fruition, but later became the subject of the documentary Jodorowsky's Dune. Jodorowsky later vocalized his joy over Lynch's failure, because if Lynch couldn't adapt it successfully either, it cemented that Jodorowsky hadn't failed. "I realized, Dune, nobody can do it. It’s a legend."

Although Lynch's movie was a costly failure for Dino De Laurentiis, it didn't cost him their friendship. De Laurentiis agreed to produce Lynch's more personal follow-up to remind the world what the filmmaker can do when he's given the freedom. According to Lynch on Lynch, his script for Blue Velvet had been circling studios since the '70s, and finally, the director was given the chance to bring it to life, re-teaming with Dune's producer and its star Kyle MacLachlan. The story of Jeffrey's exploration into the dual-nature of pristine Americana would fittingly come to fruition due to the bittersweet double-edged experience of Dune. But the opportunity didn't come cheap for Lynch, though. In order to make Blue Velvet after such a financial failure, Lynch was forced to work for much less money that he'd initially planned.

David Lynch Made a Multi-Million-Dollar Sacrifice To Direct 'Blue Velvet'

Image via De Laurentiis Entertainment Group

Lynch told KGSM MediaCache, "When you have a failure, it's in some ways kind of beautiful because there's nowhere to go but up." But to be granted final cut and free rein, Lynch was forced to cut his salary in half and cut the production's budget down to $6 million. This put a financial number to the fears felt by De Laurentiis about backing another Lynch project, essentially quantifying the toll Dune took on Lynch's career. It proved more than acceptable for Lynch, however, who revealed that, as a result, while shooting Blue Velvet "there were thirteen films Dino was making, and we were the lowest-budget, the least regarded of those films, and so it was off everybody's radar."

The cost of making Blue Velvet in exactly the way they did included not only the money sacrificed by Lynch and the budget itself, but also the entire production budget of Dune, since without the terrible experience on that project, Lynch would likely not have been quite so driven to return to his roots and make a more personal, "Lynchian" film. Another positive thing to come out of the disastrous Dune shoot is David Lynch's continuing mantra and plead for filmmakers everywhere; always demand final cut. As Lynch told the New York Times, "I would rather not make a film than make one where I don't have final cut."