A bright light went out in the middle of January when visionary filmmaker, David Lynch, lost his battle with emphysema. In the month since then, longtime fans and first-time watchers have been fully throwing themselves into the director’s lengthy catalog of film and television productions. If you’ve binged your way through Twin Peaks and have already bent your mind with Blue Velvet and Eraserhead, then Paramount+ will soon have good news for you. Beginning on March 1, the streamer will become the home of two of the helmer’s most beloved films, when Dune and Mulholland Drive join the long lineup of fresh content heading to the platform.

When it comes to the timeline of Lynch’s filmography, Dune and Mulholland Drive couldn’t be further from one another. As far as the time between them is concerned, the former was released in 1984, while the latter wouldn’t hit cinemas for nearly two more decades, in 2001. Mulholland Drive also served as Lynch’s penultimate feature-length project, while Dune was his third and the one that gave him an “in” with the bigger studios — even if it famously went down as the title that he hated the most.

Audiences and critics are likely to agree with Lynch in the case of Dune vs. Mulholland Drive, even if they’re really an apples and orange sort of comparison. On Rotten Tomatoes, the sci-fi epic based on Frank Herbert’s beloved novel of the same name holds the director’s lowest ratings, sitting with a 36% critics’ score and an audience total of 65%. Meanwhile, the Naomi Watts-led psychological thriller is up towards the top, with a critics’ rating of 84% and an audience score of 87%.

What Are the Two David Lynch Movies About?