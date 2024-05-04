The Big Picture David Lynch's work manages to stand out for its psychological horror and dark comedy.

Lynch's film Eraserhead provides a concrete narrative for his surrealist ideas, focusing on a man's struggles with parenthood.

The removal of a disturbing scene from Eraserhead, which features Henry abandoning two women about to be electrocuted, was a smart choice, ensuring that Henry remains a likable protagonist.

Surrealist films have existed since the earliest days of cinema, as the work of silent filmmakers like Georges Méliès inspired audiences to reflect upon images that were only possible on the silver screen. Although the style has had many prominent proponents over the course of cinema history, it’s rarely become mainstream and accessible to more average audiences. The one exception to this trend has been the cinema of David Lynch, whose work frequently attracts attention for its psychological horror, dark comedy, memorable characters, and unparalleled visual distinction. While he has now made many popular films, Lynch’s career was kickstarted by the success of his directorial debut Eraserhead.

While Lynch had worked with short form content during his studies at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, Eraserhead expanded his surrealist ideas into a more concrete narrative. The film examines the life of the lowly worker Henry (Jack Nance), whose relationship with his girlfriend Mary (Charlotte Stewart) is disrupted when she gives birth to a monstrous, deformed child. Although the film gets progressively weirder and more ambiguous as Henry’s anxiety heightens, Lynch cut one moment from Eraserhead that he felt was too disturbing.

What Happens in the Deleted Scene in 'Eraserhead'?

As with many of Lynch’s films, Eraserhead has many ambiguous qualities where it's unclear whether scenes are intended to be “real” or “dreams.” After Mary leaves him out of disgust at the enigmatic creature that she bore, Henry is left to care for the child on his own. He begins to experience strange visions of the various idiosyncratic creatures that populate his apartment complex; these include a mysterious man (Jack Fisk) whose face resides inside a planet and the gleeful Lady in the Radiator (Laurel Near). However, an attractive woman (Judith Anna Roberts) who lives across the hall from him appears to be real — this blurs the lines of reality even further when Henry’s dreams begin to grow more lifelike.

Although the location and exact time period of the film is somewhat ambiguous, Eraserhead appears to take place within an industrial area that is reliant upon old-fashioned electrical currents. Rudimentary electric technology plays a major role in Henry's visions, as the popping sound of currents can often be heard before he starts seeing surrealist images. Lynch originally included a moment in Eraserhead where Henry sees two women tied to a bed while a man with an electric box stands by. While Henry turns away and looks horrified, the implication is that the man is about to electrocute and kill them.

In order to create the scene, Lynch built “two terminals coming off the top and these big cables,” and described them as “a beautiful thing.” However, Lynch decided to cut the scene because “it was too disturbing in the film,” and he didn’t want “anyone even to think about what was next door.” Although the presence of such a shocking sight may have added a new dimension to the film’s commentary on parental anxieties, its removal certainly hasn’t impacted the film’s legacy. Eraserhead is still cited as one of Lynch’s best films because audiences continue to return to analyze its themes.

'Eraserhead' Needed the Audience To Like Henry

While Lynch’s films contain more than a few disturbing characters, the inclusion of the implied torture scene may have eroded the audience’s relationship with Henry. Eraserhead is successful because the viewer is forced to put themselves in Henry’s shoes as he deals with a nightmare situation; if Henry had not helped the women in danger in the deleted scene, the audience may not have been as invested in him as a character. Nance gives a performance that highlights the awkwardness of being a single father; while he’s guilty of having an affair with the other woman in his apartment complex, the film never suggests that he would ignore an act of violence by refusing to help those in need.

The electrocution scene may have been distracting in Eraserhead, as the film has already established that Henry is at his lowest moment. Despite having to sit through an awkward dinner with Mary’s mother (Jeanne Bates), father (Allen Joseph), and grandmother (Jean Lange), he is unable to persuade her to stay and help care for the child. The audience bears the same pressure that Henry does when he listens to the horrific screaming; another moment of body horror wasn’t needed when the film was already getting rather disturbing.

Lynch’s idea to show the darkness that surrounds Henry’s apartment does make sense, but Eraserhead didn’t need a central villain. Characters like the Man in the Planet and the Lady in the Radiator aren’t necessarily characterized as being malevolent, as the central conflict revolves around Henry’s struggles to care for his unsightly child. The film’s ambiguous ending narrows the focus to these two characters, suggesting that Henry’s greatest conflict was an internal one.

'Eraserhead' Has a Dark Sense of Humor at Times

Although the film was inspired by silent-era horror films, Eraserhead has a somewhat snarky sense of humor that highlights Henry’s social awkwardness. Henry’s disturbed reaction to the odd creatures he encounters is often quite amusing, thanks in large part to Nance’s aptitude for physical comedy. Including a moment implying violence against women would have negated the dark humor of Eraserhead. As disturbing as the film gets at points, Lynch always manages to allow the audience to laugh at how utterly bizarre the inherent premise is.

The scene’s removal was certainly a smart decision, as Lynch’s subsequent work came to be defined by its odd sense of humor and bizarre, surrealist takes. Twin Peaks in particular was able to satirize the television landscape by incorporating melodramatic “in-universe” television shows that mirrored the events of the series. These idiosyncrasies came to define the show’s tone and lasting legacy.

Eraserhead is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

