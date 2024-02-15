The Big Picture David Lynch was considered to direct Fast Times at Ridgemont High , but he declined, as it didn't align with his style.

Lynch's later work, Twin Peaks, portrayed similar high school drama, showing he could have brought a unique touch to the film.

Despite Lynch's absence, Fast Times found success as it charmingly portrayed the awkwardness of adolescence.

When someone thinks of the cult classic comedy Fast Times at Ridgemont High, it is likely that the last person they would connect it to would be surrealist director David Lynch. But once upon a time, back in the early 1980s, Lynch was pursued to direct the comedy movie based on filmmaker and journalist Cameron Crowe's original novel. While everyone knows that Lynch did not end up directing the project, it is still somewhat of a mystery as to why Lynch was thought of for the project in the first place. The term "Lynchian," coined from Lynch's unique works, typically indicates a dark mood and a dream or nightmare-like tone. If you've seen Fast Times, odds are you would not call it Lynchian. But based on Lynch's projects to date, selecting him as a director for the iconic coming-of-age film may not have been that far off.

Fast Times At Ridgemont High A group of Southern California high school students are enjoying their most important subjects: sex, drugs and rock n' roll. Release Date August 13, 1982 Director Amy Heckerling Cast Sean Penn , Jennifer Jason Leigh , Judge Reinhold , Robert Romanus , Brian Backer , Phoebe Cates Runtime 90 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Cameron Crowe

Universal Studios Executives First Thought of Lynch to Direct 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High'

After spending his teen years interviewing bands for Rolling Stone, Cameron Crowe decided that his next story was in high school. Gathering inspiration at Clairemont High School in California, Crowe wrote his book Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Like the film, the book is an unflinching and sometimes humorous look into the lives of various high school students as they navigate sexuality and relationships. The book was soon adapted into a script, and the film launched the careers of now-acting veterans Jennifer Jason Leigh and Sean Penn. Additionally, Fast Times was Nicolas Cage's feature film debut.

However, the early production of Fast Times was tumultuous. Besides Universal Studios not having a ton of faith in the film's success, they also struggled to find a director. According to Variety, an executive figure at Universal was the first to recommend a director: David Lynch. At the time of the recommendation, Lynch had directed the surreal cult classic Eraserhead and the drama film The Elephant Man. While there were biographical elements to the latter, and it also got Lynch a Best Director nomination at the Academy Awards, his work at the time did not exactly point to a coming-of-age comedy being his next project.

Crowe met with Lynch to discuss the film. In a retrospective interview with Variety, Crowe said, "He was very, very sweet about it, but slightly perplexed we thought of him. He said this was a really nice story but 'it's not really the kind of thing that I do, but good luck.'" The film ended up being directed by Amy Heckerling, with her first being Fast Times, later followed by the 1990s cult classic film Clueless. After Lynch formally turned the project down, Heckerling was the perfect choice, and the film found success despite the studio's doubts. However, it's not difficult to imagine the outcome had Lynch been on board back in the 1980s.

Lynch Portrayed High School Drama in 'Twin Peaks' After Turning Down 'Fast Times'

Image via ABC

Despite Lynch declining to take the story of Jeff Spicoli and Stacy Hamilton to the big screen, he did bring high school and relationship drama to the small screen almost ten years later. Twin Peaks, considered one of the best and most influential television shows of all time, starts with a bang when it comes to small-town drama. Secrets and affairs run rampant in Twin Peaks, with plenty of insight into the town's high school students.

In many ways, the two portrayals of high school are both similar and different. While the coming-of-age aspect of the series is not at the forefront of Twin Peaks, high school is portrayed as 1950s-esque and memory-like, both dangerous and romantic. Audrey Horne wore saddle shoes and talked about working with the FBI to Donna Hayward. Bobby Briggs and Shelly Johnson got together in their cars, hiding their love from their partners and the rest of the town. There is no doubt that the compelling storylines of Twin Peaks' young people were strengths of the series and were portrayed uniquely. Due to this, it is clear that Lynch could have pulled off directing Fast Times in his own style.

However, Fast Times at Ridgemont High showed high school students as being more awkward, giving the film its charm. From Spicoli ordering a pizza directly to his classroom to Stacy Hamilton and Mark Ratner navigating the bumpy road to love, the film is centered around 1980s adolescence and discovering sexuality. The kids have jobs at the mall, experience firsts and sexual awkwardness, and experiment with drugs. Both the series and the film grapple with innocence but in wildly different ways. Lynch may have turned down the high school film in the 1980s, but he ended up portraying the genre as a soap opera rather than a sex comedy. And while Lynch has written a compelling high school drama, this was almost ten years after the fact, and Fast Times would have been a completely different film. Why Universal thought of the man behind Eraserhead for the coming-of-age comedy film is still a mystery, but Amy Heckerling was certainly the right choice in the end.

