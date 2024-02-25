Despite the relative brevity of his filmography when compared to other directors of his generation, David Lynch is one of the most popular cult filmmakers of all time. While his films rarely fall into the ”blockbuster” category, Lynch’s work to introduce surrealist themes and body horror into American cinema has had a sizable impact on the industry. While Lynch’s work may be too weird for general audiences, he’s attracted a strong following from those who appreciate his unique perspective.

While a film’s quality is not always reflected by its financial returns, some of Lynch’s films have become surprising hits outside the niche arthouse circuit. In recent years, Lynch has stepped away from cinema in order to create baffling short films and work on the television series Twin Peaks: The Return. However, there was certainly a brief window in time when he was considered to be one of the most popular directors of his era. Here is every David Lynch film, ranked by its global box office performance.

10 ‘Lost Highway’ (1997)

Worldwide gross: $3,836,807

Image via Peter Deming

While it’s certainly one of the most rewatchable mystery movies of the 1990s, Lost Highway failed to connect with mainstream audiences in the same way that Lynch’s other work did. Not even grossing $4 million, Lost Highway may have taken viewers off guard with its inconclusive mystery, strange dream sequences, dark body horror moments, and ambiguous ending. Those looking for a traditionally satisfying noir story wouldn’t have found one in Lost Highway, as Lynch deliberately amplified his weirdest impulses with the film’s narrative.

Although it may not have been a commercial hit at the time of its release, Lost Highway has attracted a cult following of fans interested in dissecting the film’s latent secrets. It’s one of the most engaging Lynch films because of the unclear nature of dreaming, a theme that would become particularly prominent in his later work.

Lost Highway Release Date January 15, 1997 Director David Lynch Cast Bill Pullman , Patricia Arquette , John Roselius , Louis Eppolito , Jenna Maetlind , michael massee Runtime 134

Watch on Criterion

9 ‘Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me’ (1992)

Worldwide gross: $4,234,707

Image via New Line Cinema

Despite the success of Twin Peaks on television, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Mefailed to connect with the same audience that had loved the series. This may have been in part due to the film’s status as a prequel; while Twin Peaks fans were keen to know what happened after the shocking plot twist that ended the second season of the show, Fire Walk With Me retold the show’s history from the perspective of Laura Palmer (Shreryl Lee). The quirky mannerisms and dark humor of the Twin Peaks television show were replaced with some of the most graphic torture scenes ever committed to film.

Although it earned only just over $4 million at the global box office, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me has proven to be an essential piece of the Twin Peaks mythology. Key events, characters, and revelations in Fire Walk With Me were essential in the story of Lynch’s acclaimed 2017 miniseries Twin Peaks: The Return.

Watch on Max

8 ‘Inland Empire’ (2006)

Worldwide gross: $4,394,730

Image via StudioCanal

Inland Empire is both Lynch’s most recent film and his most divisive. While he has never been considered a “mainstream” filmmaker, Lynch took his idiosyncratic tendencies to an extreme with an epic horror film that features some of the most terrifying moments ever captured on film. Despite the acclaim that Lynch’s unique visual style and Laura Dern’s haunting performance received, Inland Empire may have only appealed to a niche set of viewers who knew what they were getting in for.

Although it only grossed just over $4 million at the global box office, Inland Empire served as a proper sendoff for Lynch’s big-screen filmography, indicating that he was entirely in control of his own work. The success of the 2023 re-release suggests that Inland Empire may have attracted more fans in subsequent years than it did during its initial release.

Inland Empire Release Date September 6, 2006 Director David Lynch Cast Laura Dern , Jeremy Irons , Justin Theroux , Karolina Gruszka , Jan Hencz , Krzysztof Majchrzak Runtime 180

Watch on Criterion

7 ‘The Straight Story’ (1999)

Worldwide gross: $6,416,569

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

While he’s often associated with dark stories about nightmares and overwhelming evil, The Straight Story was Lynch’s first and only family film. Despite being divorced from his other films in terms of style, The Straight Story succeeded in reaching a broad family audience with its inspirational story about rejuvenation and respect for nature. Critical acclaim certainly helped The Straight Story, as the legendary character actor Richard Farnsworth received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his performance.

While it grossed only around $6 million at the global box office, it’s impressive that Lynch was able to earn a following for a G-rated character drama that lacked any over-the-top “exciting” elements. It speaks to Lynch's influence as a filmmaker that he was even able to get a project like this funded by Walt Disney Pictures in the first place.

The Straight Story Release Date May 21, 1999 Director David Lynch Cast Harry Dean Stanton Richard Farnsworth , Sissy Spacek Runtime 112

Watch on Disney+

6 ‘Eraserhead’ (1977)

Worldwide gross: $7,097,971

Image via AFI

Instantly becoming one of the most popular cult films of the 1970s, Eraserheadwas the most consequential film of Lynch’s career and was essential in landing him future directing gigs. Every element of Lynch’s style is evident in Eraserhead, including his aptitude for dark humor, the use of dream sequences, disturbing moments of body horror, and baffling soundtrack choices. There simply had never been a film that merged parental anxieties with surrealist suspense like Eraserhead, indicating that Lynch was one of the foremost innovators of his generation.

Although it never broke through in the mainstream like some of his subsequent projects, Eraserhead became a hit thanks to its release on the midnight film circuit and continued re-releases. It’s impressive that a film as bizarre as Eraserhead has managed to crack a lifetime gross of over $7 million at the global box office.

Eraserhead Release Date February 3, 1978 Director David Lynch Cast Jack Nance , Laurel Near , Charlotte Stewart , Allen Joseph Runtime 89 minutes

Watch on Max

5 ‘Blue Velvet’ (1986)

Worldwide gross: $8,663,300

Image via Paramount Pictures

While his attempts to break into commercial blockbusters proved to be disastrous, Lynch proved that there was an audience for arthouse crime films thanks to the success of Blue Velvet. While deeply inspired by the neo-noir films of the 1960s, Blue Velvet utilized a style of dreamlike logic and truncated romanticism that was exclusive to Lynch. The film’s commentary on the brooding evil that lay beneath the surface of a seemingly ordinary small American suburb would become highly influential in his television work with Twin Peaks.

With an impressive box office sum of over $8 million globally, Blue Velvet became one of the most acclaimed films of Lynch’s career. In addition to earning Lynch an Academy Award nomination for Best Director, Blue Velvet’s commercial success allowed him to pursue even darker and more surrealist projects in the years that followed.

Watch on Tubi

4 ‘Wild at Heart’ (1990)

Worldwide gross: $14,561,825

Image via Propaganda Films

One of the most controversial films of Lynch’s career, Wild at Heart managed to find surprising box office success, despite its intensely disturbing subject material. The unnerving re-telling of a Bonnie & Clyde-style teenage runaway crime spree movie contained aesthetic allusions to the work of Elvis Presley and The Wizard of Oz but tackled the cyclical nature of violence as it exists in American society. Its $14 million global box office total may have been earned thanks to the merit of Lynch’s previous work.

While its style is deliberately uncommercial, Wild at Heart succeeded thanks to a great performance by Nicolas Cage at the height of his popularity. Cage had become one of the most successful actors of his generation thanks to the risks he took, and it’s hard to imagine that Wild at Heart would have been a success without his involvement.

Buy on Amazon

3 ‘Mulholland Drive’ (2001)

Worldwide gross: $20,780,568

Image via IMDB

While it was originally intended to be a television pilot similar to Twin Peaks, Mulholland Drive became the most critically acclaimed film of Lynch’s career and is often cited as one of the most defining masterpieces of the 21st century. Lynch’s epic takedown of Hollywood commercialism drew from film history to analyze the lasting ramifications of sexism within the film industry. Loaded with insightful commentary and thoughtful performances, Mulholland Drive embodies the blend of horror and heart that is intrinsic to Lynch’s work.

Mulholland Drive’s critical acclaim may have helped its box office, as it earned over $20 million at the global box office and Lynch’s third Academy Award nomination for Best Director. It certainly earned a passionate following from Lynch’s fans, who watched the film several times in order to unpack its various thematic allusions and shocking plot twists.

Mulholland Drive Release Date June 6, 2001 Director David Lynch Cast Naomi Watts , Laura Harring , Ann Miller , Dan Hedaya , Justin Theroux , Brent Briscoe Runtime 147

Rent on Amazon

2 ‘The Elephant Man’ (1980)

Worldwide gross: $26,024,886

Image via Paramount Pictures

While Eraserhead may have only appealed to niche cinephiles who were already invested in the “midnight movie” circuit, The Elephant Manproved that Lynch could tell empathetic stories about humanity’s capacity for kindness. The intensely moving biography of the former surgeon Joseph Merrick, played brilliantly by the late great John Hurt, appeals to commercial viewers thanks to its emotional resonance. It’s a film that has continued to spark new fans over the years and even convinced Bradley Cooper to become an actor.

Although he would be individually nominated for Best Director for his other projects, The Elephant Man is Lynch’s only film that received a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards. While no less brilliant than his other projects, The Elephant Man ditches some of the surrealist qualities of Lynch’s arthouse projects in favor of a more traditional biopic approach.

The Elephant Man Release Date October 10, 1980 Director David Lynch Cast Anthony Hopkins , John Hurt , Anne Bancroft , John Gielgud , Freddie Jones , Michael Elphick , Hannah Gordon Runtime 124 minutes

Watch on Prime Video

1 ‘Dune’ (1984)

Worldwide gross: $27,503,491

Image via Universal Pictures

Despite being the highest-grossing film of his career, the 1984 adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune was a critical and commercial disaster that effectively put an end to Lynch’s attempts to handle major Hollywood blockbusters. Despite the strong anticipation for the film among loyal readers of Herbert’s novels, Lynch had little control over the final project and subsequently disowned the film entirely. After Dune failed to recap its budget, all plans for potential sequels were canceled.

While the film’s failure was certainly a shock, the Dune franchise ultimately became a success thanks to Denis Villenueve’s acclaimed 2021 reboot. The 2021 film chose to flesh the story out in more detail, and only told half of the complex story that Lynch’s film had attempted to tell. While Villeneuve was granted resources that Lynch’s film lacked, the 1984 version still has its fans, and was subsequently re-released in anticipation of 2024’s Dune: Part Two.

Dune (1984) Release Date December 3, 1984 Director David Lynch Cast Francesca Annis , Leonardo Cimino , Brad Dourif , Jose Ferrer , Linda Hunt , Freddie Jones , Richard Jones , Kyle MacLachlan Virginia Madsen , Silvana Mangano , Everett McGill Runtime 137

Watch on Max

KEEP READING: The 10 Highest-Grossing Brian De Palma Movies