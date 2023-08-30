The Big Picture Director David Lynch pushes the boundaries of his avant-garde style with Inland Empire, taking it to new heights (or lows).

The cast and audience alike struggled to comprehend the non-linear plot, blurring the lines between reality and dream depiction.

Inland Empire draws inspiration from Old Hollywood and films like Sunset Boulevard, exploring the dark side of the entertainment industry and the consequences of its abuses.

After a successful breakthrough with Mulholland Drive, director David Lynch appeared to find a way to communicate his avant-garde approach to a mainstream audience. This all came crashing down when everything jumped up a notch with his next and most recent film, Inland Empire. Taking the non-linear stye to new heights (or lows), it was beyond anything Lynch had done before. So much so, the cast found themselves unable to articulate the full scope of Lynch's characters in interviews. Inland Empire was effectively an expansion of the Old Hollywood tropes with postmodern surrealism added to it. All of this was arguably over the heads of actors and fans alike. However, a retrospective look at Inland Empire proved to be a journey through a 50s film and a new step into Lynch's style.

Like most Lynch projects, Inland Empire creates a distinct distance between the viewer and director. Another demographic that also shared that distance was the cast themselves. Despite the widespread approval of Lynch's unconventional style, Inland Empire was miles away from his previous films in terms of style and scope. The non-linear format in Mulholland Drive was difficult to follow, but mostly vivid with distinctive personalities between the actresses. Lynch's last full-length film, however, blurs the lines as the characters stagger through the nightmarish journey of Hollywood. The audience is caught as collateral damage, struggling to articulate where reality seems to stop and the dream depiction begins. However, there are some hints at a coherent plot which meant the cast and crew of Inland Empire weren't completely in the dark.

Even Lynch's Stars Admitted They Have No Idea What 'Inland Empire' Is About

The tagline on the promo poster provided a synopsis: A woman in trouble. Nikki (Laura Dern), the woman in said trouble, encounters the wide spectrum of the entertainment business. For the first hour, her story resembles Lynch's previous arcs. Blue Velvet's Jeffrey Beaumont (Kyle MacLachlan) and Mulholland Drive's Betty (Naomi Watts) could probably relate to the unexpected trauma that awaits Nikki before her downfall. Yet, unlike similar Lynchian characters, Dern's Nikki finds herself experiencing a more dramatic identity crisis as Dern takes on the role of Nikki as well as her character, Sue Blue.

Once the plot moves closer to Hollywood, this is where the audience's confusion is sure to spike. Nikki is unable to tell reality apart from fiction. The setting becomes unpredictable. One minute she's in a dark room with a group labeled the Valley Girls and then in another instance, she's in Poland — certainly polarizing for the audience if they, understandably, expected things to stay in Hollywood, let alone the state of California. The transition is so jarring that it was most likely just as disorienting for the actors as it was for the characters in the scene.

"The truth is I didn't know who I was playing — and I still don't know," said Dern at the film premiere during a press conference. Many actors in Lynch's prior films could probably say the same; however, there was a pattern on this particular set. Justin Theroux, who plays Devon Berk in the film, echoed Dern's statement. He told The Village Voice, “I couldn’t possibly tell you what the film’s about, and at this point, I don’t know that he could. It’s become sort of a pastime—Laura [Dern] and I sit around on set trying to figure out what’s going on." This made the movie even more odd, since many actors on Twin Peaks or previous Lynch projects at least had a broad sense of the project they were starring in. When Lynch took themes in a more abstract direction with Inland Empire, however, even the most basic elements needed clarification due to the scope of the film.

'Inland Empire' Is a Lynchian Nightmare Taken To Extreme Levels

One of the biggest obstacles for Inland Empire is the identity of the characters. The opening of the film overwhelms viewers with scenes that appear disconnected, yet eventually fall into place with later context. It doesn't help that the introduction includes a living room with anthropomorphic rabbits. Despite this bizarre first impression, it's quickly abandoned and swapped with Nikki's story. Her arc is very easy to follow, rhyming with Betty's, until she gets lost with Berk. That moment provides the theme that hangs over Nikki for the remainder of the film. Whether she's isolated or with the Valley Girls, her journey is strange given the unconventional style of Lynch.

Although Dern and Theroux seemed confused during the production, their earlier contributions added some context. Theroux played a similar role as a director and antagonist in Mulholland Drive. Dern, by contrast, played an actress on the receiving end of turmoil like Betty. Lynch also stuck to a theme that loosely connected multiple films: a strange discovery of the unknown. However, there was an influence that gave Inland Empire more context. Lynch's reverence for Old Hollywood provided more clues into what he was getting at. He embraced both critiques against the industry and a dream-like vibe in terms of style. These were on display when Nikki assimilated into the business and encountered its woes.

'Sunset Boulevard' Had a Clear Influence on 'Inland Empire'

Sunset Boulevard, cited as one of Lynch's favorites, appeared to have had the most influence during production. Mulholland Drive was also a cynical depiction of Hollywood and its effects on everyone around it. Yet, it more or less made distinctions between fantasy and reality. Unfortunately, this is not the case for Nikki — nor is it the case for the audience, who is just as confused as she is on what's real and what isn't. However, this bears similarities to Norma Desmond's (Gloria Swanson) character in Sunset Boulevard as a woman caught in trouble as the Inland Empire poster suggested. Just as Nikki finds herself in isolation, so too does Norma find herself unresponsive in the wake of Hollywood's abuse. Likewise, Nikki's arc ends in the same manner as Joe Gillis (William Holden), the protagonist of Sunset Boulevard. Both are casualties of Hollywood who got wrapped up in a strange nightmare.

Granted, it certainly may take more than one viewing to spot these similarities between the two films. It's not surprising if Dern and Theroux were lost on the set of this Lynch film. After all, he offered "ten clues for unlocking this thriller," for Mulholland Drive, whereas Inland Empire had no such luxury. However, it provided another challenge to fans of all backgrounds, both casual and cinephiles alike. Inland Empire was arguably the most daring attempt from Lynch to maximize the postmodern experience of filmmaking. It didn't reach the commercial appeal of Lynch's previous movies, and it definitely tested the limits of everyone involved, including its own cast. Inland Empire is by far Lynch's weirdest, most "Lynchian" films to date, but that is precisely what makes it a must-watch for both Lynch fans and general movie lovers alike.