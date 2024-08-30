David Lynch is a filmmaker whose visual and narrative style is like no other. The term “Lynchian” is often applied to other surrealist films because there is no other way to describe the combination of dark comedy, unsettling horror, and surprising empathy that can be found in any of Lynch’s works. Although it is easy to put Lynch on a pedestal and claim that everything he has ever worked on was purely from his mind, the truth is that behind every great artist are primary inspirations that first introduced them to their passions. It’s perhaps unsurprising that Lynch has cited Stanley Kubrick as one of his favorite directors, as he is responsible for some of the greatest films of all time.

It’s not hard to see how Kubrick’s films may have inspired some of the most iconic moments in Lynch’s filmography. The Shining examines the psychology of a depleting family in the same way that Twin Peaks does, The Killing shares its ruthless neo-noir vibes with Blue Velvet, 2001: A Space Odyssey addressed existential surrealism like Mulholland Drive, and A Clockwork Orange is a sharp satire of toxic masculinity that could be compared to Lost Highway. Kubrick’s films have been widely celebrated at the time of their initial release, with many instantly heralded as all-time classics. However, Lynch cites the underrated classic Lolita as his personal favorite Kubrick film.

Why Does David Lynch Love 'Lolita'?

Kubrick is certainly no stranger to controversy; A Clockwork Orange was widely banned for its explicit content, The Shining faced significant backlash from fans of Stephen King’s original source material, and Eyes Wide Shut had to be edited to avoid an NC-17 rating. However, the notion of adapting the hit novel Lolita into a film was by its very nature controversial, as the original source material had been widely banned and sparked outrage for its incendiary subject material. The novel centers on the middle-aged man Humbert (James Mason), who weds the woman Charlotte Haze (Shelley Winters) so that he can seduce her teenage daughter, Lolita (Sue Lyon). While it has broadly been considered to be both a dark comedy and a psychological thriller, Lolita was met with a wave of backlash for merely addressing the subject of hebephilia.

Lynch stated that Lolita was his “favorite” of Kubrick’s work, despite admiring all of his films. When asked to describe why, Lynch stated “I just like the world, I like the characters, I love the performances,” and specifically cited Mason’s work as a standout aspect. Lynch’s admiration for Mason is perhaps not that surprising, as he has often expressed his enthusiasm for many “Old Hollywood” classics, and even went so far as to include an extended tribute to The Wizard of Oz in Blue Velvet. Mason was widely known for playing heroic roles during the peak of his career, so seeing him in the role of a toxic abuser in Lolita was certainly a work of subversive casting that helped the film get under the viewers’ skin. Lynch would make similarly off-putting casting choices involving Old Hollywood stars in many of his films, most notably when Diane Ladd was cast as the vengeful mother of Laura Dern’s character in Wild at Heart.

'Lolita' Is One of Stanley Kubrick’s Most Underrated Movies

Lynch voiced his support for one of Kubrick’s most underappreciated projects, as Lolita was initially dismissed as a failure when compared to Kubrick’s more widely celebrated work on the war thriller Paths of Glory and the historical epic Spartacus. However, Lolita has proven to be a far more thoughtful film than it was given credit for, especially when considering that the original novel was deemed to be “unadaptable.” Kubrick uses black-and-white visuals to convey the notion of an Old Hollywood romance, which is undercut when revealing how salacious Humbert actually is. Any film that approaches this type of disturbing subject material may be accused of perpetrating toxic masculinity, but Lolita makes it clear that it is a very dark comedy where Humbert is the butt of a joke. The fact that an actor as well-known for being charismatic as Mason is cast as a bumbling fool only ends up making Lolita even funnier.

Lynch’s admiration for one of Kubrick’s more divisive films is also not that surprising, as he has himself dealt with a wave of backlash over projects that would eventually deemed to be masterpieces. Lynch faced negative reviews and even boos at the Cannes Film Festival in 1992 when he premiered the terrifying prequel film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me; now, the film is regarded as an all-time horror classic, and an integral piece of the show’s canon thanks to the way that it was tied into Twin Peaks: The Return. Despite the influence that they both had on generations of young filmmakers, both Lynch and Kubrick were never awarded the highest honor by their peers at the Academy Awards. While Lynch received an honorary Oscar and Kubrick took home a Best Visual Effects trophy for his work on 2001: A Space Odyssey, neither ever won an Academy Award for Best Director.

Did 'Lolita' Inspire Any Lynch Films?

Aspects of Lolita can be traced to many of Lynch’s films, which often focus on young women in peril due to toxic men who take advantage of them. Characters like Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) in Twin Peaks or Alice Wakefield (Patricia Arquette) in Lost Highway may be much older than Lolita, but they are still put in a compromising position where their inherent ability to see the good in people is used against them. Lolita is a difficult film to watch that may have warded off audiences less familiar with Kubrick’s work; perhaps Lynch, who has dealt with people asking him to explain his films throughout his entire career, appreciated that Kubrick made such a bold work of art without ever trying to apologize for it.

