From a certain perspective, the strangest thing about David Lynch's career wasn't how far he pushed his surrealist sensibilities, but the paradoxical nature of the success he achieved. He was renowned for having a style that pushed against all senses of convention, yet he was widely embraced by the mainstream American film world. With three Best Director Oscar nominations to his name and most of his films being met with universal critical acclaim, Lynch had a rarefied air of seeming capable of selling the masses on whatever he made. That is, until Lost Highway came out, and was met with a horrible box office return and a confused shrug from critics. However, time has shown it to be a key text in his filmography.

What Is David Lynch's 'Lost Highway' About?

Image via October Films

Lost Highway is less of a plot than it is a recursive journey through the psyche of a tortured musician named Fred (Bill Pullman), who can't shake off the feeling that something is wrong. He feels a distance between him and his wife, Renee (Patricia Arquette), that he can't seem to solve, so he pours himself into his nightly saxophone performances at a jazz club. His insecurity gets worse when they receive videotapes that show recordings of their private life in bed together, along with an altercation with a Mystery Man (Robert Blake) at a house party.

Things get even worse when he's arrested for the murder of Renee, even though he didn't do it. Oh, but wait, because here's where it gets really weird: in prison, he suddenly transforms into a younger man named Pete (Balthazar Getty). Pete gets immediately released and falls under the influence of a gangster named Mr. Eddy (Robert Loggia), and gets entangled with Mr. Eddy's girlfriend, Alice (Patricia Arquette, again). If you have any questions, don't bother, because if you've seen any Lynch films, then you know better than to expect an explanation for anything.

David Lynch's 'Lost Highway' Is a Never-Ending Battle for the Soul

Image via October Films

Arguably more than any other Lynch project, Lost Highway relies little on its narrative cohesion, and instead emphasizes the constant push-and-pull between the binary forces of the universe: light and dark, masculine and feminine, fact and memory. The boundaries of existence are constantly twisted inside out, with intense light triggering horrific bodily transformation, video recordings being used to capture acts of cruelty and violence (things people don't usually want to remember), and impotent masculine rage contrasted with quietly confident feminine self-possession. Fred turning into Pete is less of a "Freaky Friday" situation and more of a desperate search for purpose after living so long in a world that has rendered him aimless and obsolete.

With its penchant for Jacob's Ladder-style dysmorphic bodily imagery and embrace of the gnarliest mid-90s industrial music from the likes of Nine Inch Nails and David Bowie, Lynch paints a sonically discordant and noir-coded portrait of a baby boomer failing to find his place in a Gen-X world that is still fighting for integrity in an age of surface-level comfort. The designer homes of the Hollywood Hills may look cozy in the light, but they can't hide the nightmares that come both screaming and whispering into Fred's/Pete's head in the nighttime. Many Lynch films have felt like nightmares, but few have stared so nakedly into a hopeless abyss like Lost Highway does, which might be why it went over so poorly.

'Lost Highway' Has Been Reclaimed as a David Lynch Classic