The 1990s served as a very fruitful period for David Lynch, with a string of classics released on the big screen and Twin Peaks changing the television landscape forever. As remarkable as this decade was for him, though, there was still room for projects that didn't move forward for whatever reason. It's sad, but also a usual occurrence when it comes to Hollywood—sometimes it's just not meant to be. In Lynch's case, one such project would have starred none other than Madonna. Yes, Lynch nearly made a movie with the queen of pop herself, and just these two names working together already had the potential to make even bigger waves in movie theaters.

A David Lynch Movie Starring Madonna Was Suggested in the Early 1990s

Most of what made David Lynch's 1990s such a successful period in his career was his collaboration with Barry Gifford. The two of them first worked together on Wild at Heart, which actually adapts Gifford's eponymous novel. They also went on to collaborate on Lynch's short-lived TV series Hotel Room and, later, on Lost Highway, which they co-wrote. On Wild at Heart and Hotel Room, they also worked with producer Monty Montgomery, the man who, as Gifford tells Empire, approached them with the idea of Madonna starring in a Lynch movie.

The idea came up still in the early 1990s, according to Gifford: “[Lynch and I] talked about many other projects that never came to fruition. There was one that Madonna was supposed to star in." Montgomery didn't have an idea for the story itself but suggested that Lynch and Gifford come up with one that the pop star could star in. "This was after Wild at Heart; Monty Montgomery wanted me and David to come up with a story that she could do.” Unfortunately, this project never made it into production, and it's not clear whether Madonna herself actually got involved with it at any point. However, given the sort of project that Lynch was developing at that time, like Twin Peaks and Wild at Heart itself, and the rebellious anthems the queen of pop was already famous for, we can't help but wonder what would have come out of this collaboration. They were both at the peak of their crafts, and the notion of them collaborating sounds like a match made in heaven.

Lynch’s Madonna Movie Would Have Had a Similar Premise To Other Projects of His

While not much is known about Lynch's project starring Madonna, Gifford did go into some details that could help us paint a picture of what it might have looked like: “I wrote a story about a woman who worked in a bar in the countryside, and there was some conflict with the men she consorted with.” It may sound like something small, given Madonna's whole larger-than-life persona at that time, but Lynch had a flair for filling those with character-driven surreal drama, something that could have provided an opportunity for Madonna to shine as an actress.

The premise revealed by Gifford also fits in well with another recurring trope in Lynch's work: a strong female protagonist who fights to free herself from the influence of terrible men. Starting with Isabella Rossellini in Blue Velvet, the best stories told by Lynch have troubled women either as leads or at least at the center of the drama. Twin Peaks itself, for example, has at least four great characters like that, too—Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) herself, Norma Jennings (Peggy Lipton), Shelly Johnson (Mädchen Amick), and Audrey Horne (Sherilyn Fenn)—and in Mulholland Drive he delivers what is probably his best work, also centered on two conflicted women.

Gifford also notes that there was “a project about a battery that could last forever. It had something to do with aliens.” It's not clear if this project is the same one that was supposed to have Madonna as a star, but, given Lynch's way of turning everyday life in small places into something ethereal and reality-bending, so it's more than possible. In Twin Peaks, again, the true nature of the forces that influence the people in the town is never clearly explained, but they are definitely supernatural. If those are indeed the same project, Lynch's ability to tie everything together in shocking ways would make for a great vehicle for Madonna to star in.

