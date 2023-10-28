The Big Picture David Lynch's abandoned film projects, including Dream of the Bovine, are often characterized by their absurdity and exploration of misunderstanding and stupidity.

Lynch's fascination with Hollywood icons like Marlon Brando and Marilyn Monroe played a role in his creative process and influenced the development of his films.

Despite Marlon Brando's initial disinterest in the project, he developed a strange friendship with David Lynch that led to many visits at Lynch's residence.

David Lynch is a filmmaker known for Eraserhead, The Elephant Man, and Blue Velvet. He then tried his hand at television with his series Twin Peaks, along with co-creator Mark Frost. The deliciously absurd whodunit soap opera ran for two seasons between 1990 and 1991. After its cancelation, Lynch directed a prequel movie titled Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, swapping co-creator Mark Frost for co-writer Robert Engels, allowing the film installment to lean heavier into the bizarre abstractions that the series merely dipped its toe into. It was during the run-up to the film's 1992 release that Lynch found himself in the enviable position of being able to choose his next project, and he set his sights on a collaboration with none other than Marlon Brando.

In addition to the several books already written by Lynch about his life, career, and transcendental meditation, a whole compendium could be written about all the projects he almost made. Around this time, he and Mark Frost wrote a comedy called One Saliva Bubble intended for Steve Martin and Martin Short. The film's screenplay reveals that it would have followed the people of Newtonville, Pennsylvania, after an airborne saliva bubble short-circuits a secret government satellite, body-swapping the entire town! When producer Dino De Laurentiis' company went bankrupt, the project fell through, and Lynch re-teamed with Robert Engels to write a new film for Marlon Brando called Dream of the Bovine.

What Would 'Dream of Bovine' Have Been About?

It's difficult to say what David Lynch projects are about even after they've been made, let alone those that never made it into production! His films often feature a nightmarish dreamscape to deeper explore his characters' inner turmoil. "The beautiful thing about film is it can tell abstractions," he explained to the American Film Institute. Cinema is "a language where the intuition can come to play" and Lynch utilizes the medium's unique attributes to give his audiences an experience, not to explain plot. That being said, certain details about the plot of Dream of the Bovine have been revealed throughout the years, including a rumor that it was to be shot in black and white and set partly in Paris in 1911.

Dream of the Bovine would have followed "three guys, who used to be cows, living in Van Nuys and trying to assimilate their lives," according to writer Robert Engels. Lynch added, in his book Room to Dream, "Dream of the Bovine is sort of in the same realm as One Saliva Bubble in that they’re both about misunderstanding and stupidity, but One Saliva Bubble is more normal and is kind of a feel-good movie. Dream of the Bovine is an absurd comedy." The irony of the project was never lost on Lynch, who called Dream of the Bovine "a really dumb, really stupid, meant-to-be-pitifully-bad-quality budget thing." Like One Saliva Bubble, this would have been a two-hander starring Brando and Harry Dean Stanton, but "not too many people were interested," especially Marlon Brando.

David Lynch Loves Hollywood Icons Like Marlon Brando

David Lynch has always loved exploring the dual nature of Hollywood. In fact, he and Mark Frost first collaborated on a Marilyn Monroe biopic that was never finished, a story that inspired the character of Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) in Twin Peaks. This later led to another Monroe-adjacent project, Mulholland Drive, by way of Wild at Heart, which instead draws from the similar story of Judy Garland, star of The Wizard of Oz. This iconography also finds its way into Lynch's directing style, as actor Kyle MacLachlan recalls Lynch giving him the note, "Elvis! Think Elvis!" Having Marlon Brando join Lynch's pantheon of collaborators would have seen Hollywood iconography enter his filmography in a very different way than ever before.

In his book, Lynch recalls, "Harry Dean and I went up to talk to Marlon Brando about the two of them doing it together, but Brando hated it. He looked me and said, 'It’s pretentious bullshit.'" Although Brando refused to humor the bizarre idea, Harry Dean Stanton would go on to collaborate with Lynch on The Straight Story, Twin Peaks: The Return, and to act together in 2017's Lucky. As for Brando, "You could never tell if Marlon was putting you on or he was serious" says Lynch. This was during a time in Brando's career when the actor was becoming disinterested in the craft of acting, earning a reputation as difficult as a result. But surprisingly, this wouldn't be the end of David Lynch's strange relationship with the On the Waterfront star.

Marlon Brando and David Lynch Developed A Strange Relationship

Image via Columbia Pictures

Although Dream of the Bovine didn't work out, David Lynch and Marlon Brando developed a strange kind of friendship in the years that ensued. "He came here to the house a couple of times," says Lynch in Room to Dream. "It made me a little nervous because I didn’t know why he was here or what we were going to do. I figured I’d make him a coffee, but right after he got here he says, 'So, you got anything to eat?'" Lynch would cater to the actor's strange requests and could never quite understand the reason behind his visits. He wondered at times whether he wanted to collaborate with Stanton and Lynch, just on a different idea than Dream of the Bovine.

"Marlon was dressing in drag now and then during that period, and the thing Marlon really wanted to do was dress up as a woman and have Harry Dean dress up as a woman, and the two of them would have tea together and ad-lib while they were drinking tea. Think about that. It would’ve been fucking incredible! All I’d have to do is turn the camera on, but Marlon chickened out. It would drive me nuts. He should’ve done it!" Unfortunately, this experience was reserved for the few present to witness it firsthand. Marlon Brando died in 2004 followed by Harry Dean Stanton in 2017 meaning, sadly, this combination of talents can never be experienced by the public. In 2017, Lynch returned to the world of Twin Peaks for the first time since that period. In it, Michael Cera briefly appears as Wally, a character directly inspired by Brando in 1953's The Wild One in an homage to the actor Lynch never got to direct.