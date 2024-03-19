David Lynch is one of cinema's most distinctive directors, making iconic projects for both the big and small screen. Known for his surrealist imagery and experimental storytelling techniques, Lynch is a stylish and utterly unique filmmaker. However, an underrated quality of Lynch's work is the strong moral center at the core of his work, frequently affirming the value of kindness and purity in the face of evil.

Because of this, many of David Lynch's antagonists are exceptionally villainous, with some being literal ghoulish entities. Lynch's antagonists are visually distinctive, often grotesque, and almost never have any redeeming qualities. Taking into account their memorability, evil deeds and the performances that brought them to life, these are the absolute best villains in David Lynch's movies, incredible examples of cruelty that stand out among the best in cinematic history.

10 Bobby Peru (Willem Dafoe)

'Wild At Heart' (1990)

Lynch's most romantic film, Wild At Heart, is a crime drama film adapted from Barry Gifford's 1989 novel of the same name. The film follows young lovers Lula (Laura Dern) and Sailor (Nicolas Cage) as they embark on a road trip to escape from the reach of Lula's domineering mother (Diane Ladd). Upon their journey, Lula and Sailor encounter numerous unsavory characters, the most memorable being Bobby Peru (Willem Dafoe).

Bobby Peru's disgusting intentions become clear immediately when he accosts Lula in her motel room and attempts to force himself on her, leaving her traumatized. He then convinces Sailor (unaware of the assault) to accompany him on a bank robbery, during which he reveals that this was simply a ruse to kill Sailor on the orders of Lula's mother. Utterly amoral in every way, Bobby Peru is a strong villain despite his relative lack of screen time.

9 Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Kenneth McMillan)

'Dune' (1984)

Widely considered among Lynch's weakest efforts and disliked by the director himself, Dune is the original adaptation of Frank Herbert's science fiction classic. Despite its negative reception, the film has since received somewhat of a reappraisal from fans due to its merits as an adaptation of the notoriously challenging book, remaining significantly more faithful than Denis Villeneuve's recent versions.

The film's central antagonist, Baron Harkonnen, is one of Lynch's most visually grotesque and overall evil characters. The Baron has no redeeming qualities and is ruled by his anger and greed, committing murders both in the pursuit of power and simply for self-gratification. Determined to seize control of the planet Arrakis because of its highly valuable spice resource, Baron Harkonnen launches a tyrannical military campaign against the planet in order to secure his line of succession.

8 Mr Eddy/Dick Laurent (Robert Loggia)

'Lost Highway' (1997)

The psychological neo-noir thriller Lost Highway explores concepts of duality, gender dynamics and mental illness. It follows a saxophonist named Fred Mason (Bill Pullman), who completely dissociates from his reality after being convicted of murdering his wife, Renee (Patricia Arquette). The film's surrealism blurs the lines between fantasy and reality, with its second half commonly interpreted to be an exploration of the protagonist's delusions through following an entirely different storyline.

Played by the late Robert Loggia, Mr Eddy is one of the film's antagonists, appearing exclusively in its second half. Also going by Dick Laurent, Mr Eddy is characterized as a sleazy and dangerous pornography producer who leads an organized crime ring. Robert Loggia shines in the role, striking the perfect balance between humor and menace and absolutely stealing the show in a very memorable scene where he beats up and threatens the life of a motorist for tailgating.

7 Bytes (Freddie Jones)

'The Elephant Man' (1980)

Based on the true story of Joseph Merrick, The Elephant Man follows the friendship between Merrick (John Hurt), a severely disabled young man, and his doctor, Frederick Treves (Anthony Hopkins). The film is notable for its strong performances, empathetic storytelling, and stunning prosthetic makeup, which led to the creation of the hair and makeup category in the Academy Awards.

The film's primary antagonist is Bytes (Freddie Jones), a cruel and abusive man who runs a freakshow. Bytes represents the true ugliness of humanity in contrast to Merrick's kind and gentle personality, exploiting and physically abusing Merrick for the sole reason of his physical deformities. Through Bytes, the film shows the kind of prejudice and cruelty that disabled people have been victimized by throughout history, reaffirming The Elephant Man's moral message about the importance of treating others with dignity and respect.

6 Leland Palmer (Ray Wise)

'Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me' (1992)

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me is a psychological horror film directed by David Lynch and co-written with Robert Engels. A prequel to Lynch and Mark Frost's beloved television series Twin Peaks, it follows the last days of troubled teenager Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee), whose murder catalyzed the events of the series. In her final days, Laura is portrayed as being acutely aware of the danger she's in, mingling with traffickers and drug dealers and being plagued by a supernatural force.

While Twin Peaks makes a stark distinction between Laura's father and eventual killer, Leland Palmer (Ray Wise), and the demonic entity that haunts him, Fire Walk With Me takes on a far more ambiguous and much darker tone. The film's true horror is not the demon himself but the fact that Leland has been sexually and verbally abusing his daughter for years. As for the extent to which he was forced or supernaturally influenced to do these heinous actions, the film, in typical Lynch fashion, leaves it deliberately vague. A perversion of the parental figure, Leland Palmer is among the creepiest and most disturbing Lynchian creations.

5 Marietta Fortune (Diane Ladd)

'Wild At Heart' (1990)

One of David Lynch's best films, Wild At Heart, also contains one of his strongest villains in Marietta Fortune, mother of protagonist Lula. Portrayed by Laura Dern's real-life mother, Diane Ladd, Marietta is a possessive and wholly untrustworthy woman who is truly the mother-in-law from hell to Lula's partner Sailor (Nicolas Cage).

Marietta has a long history of hiring hitmen to commit murders for her, including that of her husband, and spends the film attempting to have Sailor killed by the same means. However, Marietta's villainy backfires as her guilt drives her to a psychiatric break represented by a highly memorable scene in which she covers her entire face and hand in lipstick. One of the only truly evil women in Lynch's work, Marietta is an excellent villain, with Ladd receiving a richly deserved Oscar nomination for her performance.

4 Mystery Man (Robert Blake)

'Lost Highway' (1997)

Undoubtedly one of the strangest characters in Lynch's canon, the Mystery Man (Robert Blake) is an unknowable presence that functions as Lost Highway's primary antagonist, haunting the protagonist, Fred. The film keeps the Mystery Man's identity deliberately vague, implying that he is either supernatural or a fractured part of Fred's psyche brought on by paranoia and guilt.

The film's most striking and frightening scene occurs when Fred encounters the Mystery Man at a party, and it is revealed that he has been stalking Fred and sending him videotapes of these incidents. Operating under Lynch's typical dream logic, the Mystery Man is able to be in two completely different places at once, speaking to Fred over the phone at the same time as being face-to-face with him. Whatever the Mystery Man is, he is truly one of David Lynch's best villains; if anything, his elusive, bizarre nature makes him more disturbing, and Blake's off-putting performance further enhances the uneasiness.

3 The Phantom (Krzysztof Majchrzak)

'Inland Empire' (2006)

Arguably the most surreal movie in David Lynch's filmography, Inland Empire follows Nikki (Laura Dern), an actress who finds the boundaries between her life and the project she is working on breaking down. The film Nikki is starring in is revealed to be a remake of an unfinished Polish film that is rumored to be cursed, and the screenplay itself appears to be haunted by a mysterious man known as The Phantom (Krzysztof Majchrzak).

The Phantom reinforces the film's themes of misogyny and the cyclical effects of patriarchal violence by stalking and mistreating various female characters over decades. The Phantom appears like a conventional-looking yet supernatural man throughout the film, adding to Inland Empire's sense of confusion. One of the most shocking moments in Lynch's work occurs at the climax, when The Phantom's face inexplicably becomes a grotesque and warped version of Nikki's face, perhaps representing how distorted her sense of identity has become.

2 Frank Booth (Dennis Hopper)

'Blue Velvet' (1986)

One of the best thrillers of the 1980s, Blue Velvet is a dark neo-noir crime film that follows a college student named Jeffrey Beaumont (Kyle McLaughlan) who finds himself at the center of a terrifying criminal conspiracy. As Jeffrey gets involved with a beautiful yet deeply troubled singer named Dorothy Vallens (Isabella Rossellini), he becomes the target of the dangerous and sexually sadistic Frank Booth (Dennis Hopper).

Frank is one of Lynch's most iconic villains, with Hopper's outrageous performance and his mysterious recreational use of an oxygen mask making him instantly memorable. Through the character, Lynch explores themes of toxic masculinity and internalized homophobia as Frank alternately attempts to seduce Jeffrey and verbally and physically abuses him. Frank is an incredibly menacing and disturbingly entertaining villain and, without a doubt, one of Lynch's best.

1 Bob (Frank Silva)

'Twin Peaks' (1990–1991), 'Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me' (1992), 'Twin Peaks: The Return' (2017)

Ranked by Rolling Stone as one of TV's all-time greatest villains, Bob (Frank Silva) is the primary antagonist of Twin Peaks and its prequel film, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me. The character was created due to a mistake on set where Silva, who worked on the series as a set dresser, ended up being captured on film menacingly crouching in Laura Palmer's bedroom. In a stroke of genius, David Lynch decided to not only use the shot but create the character of Bob as the series' central villain.

Bob is an interdimensional demonic entity from The Black Lodge who feeds off of pain and suffering. He uses his psychic abilities to possess and influence humans into doing his bidding and causing harm to others, including the murder of Laura Palmer at the hands of her father, Leland. Bob is an incredibly menacing, unique and quintessentially Lynchian villain, with Silva and Lynch using primal human fears to create a profoundly disturbing being that's both terrifying and thought-provoking. Lynch has created multiple horrifying beings, but Bob might be his finest villainous creation and one of the most iconic media villains of all time.

