Legendary filmmaker David Lynch passed away at the age of 78, leaving behind a remarkably strong and outright legendary cinematic legacy. An institution of the seventh art, Lynch is among those auteurs whose name alone provokes discourse and invites analysis. His name has even become a descriptor for a distinctive and oneiric visual and narrative style; how many of us haven't heard the term "Lynchian" to describe a particularly phantasmagorical and unyielding movie?

For all the far-from-unearned talk of the impenetrability of Lynch’s films, each of his features is harnessed to a vaguely familiar memory of the movies. Much has been made of the Wizard of Oz references in Wild at Heart and one can make out traces of Hollywood melodramas like A Life of Her Own encoded within Mulholland Drive. Horror, too, is a crucial part of Lynch’s imagery and points toward his fascination with the corrupting element of repression. A severed ear uncovers a world of drug-addled maniacs in Blue Velvet. The ecstatic, near-unbearable terror of Laura Palmer’s death hangs like a neon glow-in-the-dark bull skull over the happenings in Twin Peaks. The ugly and the perverse weigh equally with violence in Lynch’s mind, but it’s in the bloodied acts–and the dubious memory of them–that Lynch often reveals the lacerating emotions of the confused artists, lunatics, and demented loners he has created.

Still, it’s wrongheaded to consider Lynch simply in horror terms. Any attempt to fit Lynch into an established genre is a fool’s errand and undermines the mesmerizing effect that his dreamscapes evoke in their messy, illogical, and intoxicating style. To commemorate Lynch’s passing and celebrate the rich legacy he leaves behind, this list will rank his ten features, each quickly disarming traditional analysis and opting for overwhelming, visceral experience over familiar storytelling or even narrative clarity.

10 'Dune' (1984)

Starring Kyle MacLachlan, Patrick Stewart, and Sean Young

In adapting Frank Herbert's beloved science-fiction classic, Lynch made something of a mess, but the source material has a history of being difficult. There were numerous false starts on an adaptation in the years leading up to Lynch taking the project, including one from Lynch's stylistic forefather Alejandro Jodorowsky, whose struggles with Herbert's novel and the major studios were documented in the excellent Jodorowsky's Dune. Eventually, Denis Villeneuve came and proved it could be done, but even he learned from Lynch.

For what it's worth, Lynch's visual ambitions are not diminished in his attempt to render the fight between House Atreides and the Padishah Emperor into something legible, and the entire film still looks fantastic. The story's original beats, however, are clearly of no interest to Lynch, who made more than a few changes to the source material. His lack of fidelity seems to be his biggest crime here but there's still no denying that Dune is his weakest feature by a measure. And yet, Dune remains more fascinating, audacious, and thoughtful than many examples of modern science fiction, which should act as a testament to just how alluring and satisfying it is to simply watch Lynch do his work.

9 'Inland Empire' (2006)

Starring Laura Dern, Jeremy Irons, and Justin Theroux

The tagline for Inland Empire reads “a woman in trouble,” and after seeing what turned out to be Lynch’s final film, that’s still just about all one can concretely say about it. Laura Dern is featured extensively, seemingly being interrogated in some random room, while a homeless Lena Olin threatens murder on the streets of Los Angeles. Inland Empire comes off as experiential, the murky, disquieting imagery poking and prodding at the senses and psyche, but not much of it remains in the bloodstream after the film has finished.

Many have interpreted the movie as a reaction to the digital age of filmmaking, but that’s not what jumps out when first encountering this behemoth. What really sticks is the feeling of being lost in the ethereal terrors of Lynch’s dream state, a world of echoing, ugly darkness, and rabbit people. If nothing else, Inland Empire is a movie that demands to be seen…once.

8 'The Straight Story' (1999)

Starring Richard Farnsworth, Sissy Spacek, and Harry Dean Stanton

Lynch has made two movies that can be considered sober-eyed in comparison to his more notoriously hallucinatory works: The Elephant Man and The Straight Story. The former speaks directly to Lynch’s feelings of alienation and beautiful malformation in its detailing of the life of John Merrick, but The Straight Story is different, if not exactly as much as people make it out to be. It’s easily Lynch’s most straightforward narrative, following the true life story of a voyage of Richard Farnsworth’s Alvin, a lonely farmer, to visit his ailing brother (Harry Dean Stanton) via his old, gas-guzzling rider lawnmower.

For all of Farnsworth’s tremendous charm, death and the struggle to come to terms not only with one’s decay but also with the perishing of those we’ve loved and shared experiences with is at the heart of the seemingly placid film. A stop-off at a bar causes Farnsworth’s retiree to reflect on his time in the military, and his relationship with his disabled daughter (Sissy Spacek) reveals a tenderness that rarely comes to the fore in Lynch films. Then again, it’s only a popular myth that Lynch can’t be bothered to focus on human struggles and prefers to fetishize oddities rather than confront something honest about himself and the world. Much like Alvin, who sets out to do something deeply human and humane, Lynch is revealing himself and ruminating on mortal, urgent issues in The Straight Story.

7 'Lost Highway' (1997)

Starring Bill Pullman, Patricia Arquette, and Balthazar Getty

Even die-hard Lynch fans had some trouble getting acclimated to Lost Highway. Upon revisiting the film, which focuses on a saxophonist (Bill Pullman) and an auto-mechanic (Balthazar Getty) who are consumed by jealousy, confusion, and paranoia, it’s far more fascinating. Lynch presents desire as an all-consuming plague here, one that can as easily be summoned by protective goals as feelings of misguided ownership or envy. Patricia Arquette plays two femme fatales–one blonde, one brunette–and her actions bring out the worst in both men, who enact grotesque acts of (possibly imagined) murder in response to their yearning for these women.

What Lynch seems to be picking at is the inherent ugliness and uncontrollability of desire and masculinity, how even the most seemingly altruistic or reasonable intent can cloak corrosive impulses grown out of scattered, malformed memories or dreams. Supporting turns from the likes of Gary Busey, the late Richard Pryor, and a sensationally unsettling Robert Blake only amplify the bewitching feeling of dread that runs through this unreal work.

6 'The Elephant Man' (1980)

Starring John Hurt, Anthony Hopkins, and Anne Bancroft

There may be no more clearly personal work on Lynch's resume than The Elephant Man. It tells the story of John Merrick (John Hurt), a brilliant young man who must contend with loneliness, stigmatization, and objectification thanks to severe physical deformities. Lynch focuses on Merrick's relationship with his friend and doctor, Frederick Treves (Anthony Hopkins), who tends to him when the freak-show barker who cares for him beats him one night. What ensues is the bringing of Merrick—based on the real-life Joseph Merrick—out into the public as a scientific object rather than a person.

"I am not an animal," screams Merrick in the famed climactic scene, and one can see Lynch speaking to critics as much as studios. Lynch's unique perspective and style are not meant to be picked apart clinically, nor should they be used to simply sell someone else's ideas. Lynch, like Merrick, is different, but his concerns and emotions are not isolated or corrupted. When he makes movies, his ends are not simply to freak the viewer out—well, not just that, anyway—but to relate his intimate feelings and opinions. Lynch makes something like a populist biopic here, but he does so without compromising his outlook for a second, which is a tremendous feat in and of itself.