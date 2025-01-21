David Lynch will always be tied to the horror genre, even if he made surprisingly few movies that could be called “horror” in the traditional sense. “Traditional” isn't exactly a word that can be used to describe anything David Lynch made, and that was part of what made him so great and undoubtedly unique. News of his passing away at the age of 78 in early 2025 felt like a true loss for cinema overall, but his works have already aged well, and will continue to do so, in all likelihood, for many years to come.

In chronological order, here is every feature film David Lynch made, with one moment selected from each as the scariest (not including TV shows like Twin Peaks or any of the short films Lynch directed, some of them – like Rabbits – themselves being incredibly unsettling). Exploring such scenes is really only highlighting one side of Lynch, but an impactful part of his body of work nonetheless: those parts of it that were able to reflect dreams and uncompromisingly surreal nightmares.

1 'Eraserhead' (1977)

Unwrapping/killing(?) the baby

Image via Libra Films

Eraserhead was a pretty remarkable feature film debut in several ways, showing David Lynch at his most Lynchian right from the start, and providing the world with a strange kind of horror that’s proven influential and inimitable. The concept here is simple, being about a young father struggling with fatherhood and resenting his horrific-looking child, but the execution and atmosphere in Eraserhead make it stand out.

Revealing just what the baby is, or isn't, near the film’s end is probably Eraserhead at its most confronting, doubly so when you consider how strange the scenes that follow – and ultimately conclude – the film are. But there’s also an argument to be made that the entire film should just be considered one extended nightmarish scene, because there isn't much here that doesn’t feel like a particularly mortifying subconscious terror.

2 'The Elephant Man' (1980)

The opening dream sequence

Image via Paramount Pictures

Though the central figure in The Elephant Man is seen as a source of terror by other people around him, David Lynch does not treat him as a monster, nor something to frighten the audience. It’s based on the story of Joseph Merrick (whose first name is changed to John in the film), showcasing the difficulties he had in life during the late 1800s because of the severe deformities he had on his head.

It’s not a horror film, by any means, instead being a grounded and truly emotional biographical drama… but there is a little by way of dreamlike imagery early on in the film. This is about as traditionally unsettling as The Elephant Man gets, hinting at Merrick’s tragic past and foreshadowing some of the high-intensity drama to come. In the end, though, the film is far sadder and more emotionally intense than it is scary.

3 'Dune' (1984)

The Guild Navigator scene