David Lynch's passing doesn't go unnoticed in the film realm. The legendary filmmaker behind classics like Mulholland Drive and Eraserhead left an imprint that will carry on for the rest of time. Although some of his stylistic choices were met with criticism, his bizarre storytelling tactics were what made him stand out as an artist. He unashamedly pushed boundaries and allowed audiences to go on introspective journeys through his work. For those who haven't yet ventured into the director's stellar filmography, or would like to revisit it in the wake of his death, here is a guide to all of his movies and where you can watch them.

'Eraserhead' (1977)

Lynch's first feature-length film is still considered one of his career bests, for its nightmarish storytelling style. Made up of surrealist images and nerve-wracking symbolism, Eraserhead came out in 1977 and shocked audiences who attended its midnight screenings. The film follows Henry Spencer (Jack Nance), a factory worker who uncovers that he is going to be a father. As he marries and moves in with his ex-girlfriend, Mary X (Charlotte Stewart), the couple is later surprised to know that their baby is deformed. As they take care of the baby in the crux of an industrial wasteland, they are driven to madness given the child's unusual wailing. Although the film can be unsettling to watch, especially towards the end, it is a visceral look at the anxiety that comes with being a new parent.

Eraserhead

Release Date March 19, 1977 Director David Lynch Cast Jack Nance Runtime 89minutes Writers David Lynch

'The Elephant Man' (1980)

Likely one of Lynch's most traditional-like films when it comes to tone and form, The Elephant Man tells the story of John Merrick (John Hurt), who becomes the main attraction at a circus show, solely because of his looks. Given his physical deformities, the protagonist is put on display as a freak, with people paying just to see him. After Dr. Frederick Treves (Anthony Hopkins) crosses paths with Merrick, he takes him in to treat some of his wounds from being beaten by the freak show owner. Although the two grow close, it soon becomes clear that the physician isn't as interested in the main character's well-being as he leads others to believe. Based on the real-life John Merrick, this 1980 film draws viewers to think deeply about stigmatization and objectification. What does it mean to treat others for your own benefit, instead of embracing them for who they truly are?

The Elephant Man

Release Date October 10, 1980 Director David Lynch Cast Anthony Hopkins , John Hurt , Anne Bancroft , John Gielgud , Freddie Jones , Michael Elphick , Hannah Gordon Runtime 124 Minutes Writers Christopher De Vore , Eric Bergren , David Lynch , Frederick Treves , Ashley Montagu

'Dune' (1984)

Before Denis Villeneuve breathed new life into the Dune universe, it was Lynch who first adapted Frank Herbert's novel to the screen. Although there is an ongoing debate between which version of events best represents the book, Lynch's take continues to be praised for its visual ambitions and has since received cult classic status. Set in 1091, the film explores the rising tensions when Duke Leto Atreides (Jürgen Prochnow) becomes the new leader of Arrakis, a desert planet that hosts the most valuable spice in the universe. As Leto's enemies (the Harkonnens) attempt to seize power, it is up to the leader's son to safeguard his people and battle for control of Arrakis.

'Blue Velvet' (1986)