David Lynch was one of the most iconic filmmakers of all time, helping shape cinema history in a deeply unique and influential way. Known for his surrealist "Lynchian" works, the late filmmaker has brought to life narratives that do not shy away from tapping into the subconscious and exploring the darkest corners of the human psyche, raising questions about identity, reality, and the hidden depths of human nature.

The loss of David Lynch is monumental, not only for the world of cinema but also for the broader cultural landscape. His inspiring and trailblazing work in both film and television continues to resonate with worldwide critics, film lovers, and aspiring directors alike. Naturally, the movies' haunting visuals and mysterious atmospheres were part of what made them so iconic and unforgettable. To celebrate his legacy and meticulous eye for detail, as well as the efforts of his talented teams, we acknowledge the genius' unique vision by looking back at all ten David Lynch movies, ranking them by how visually stunning they are.

10 'The Straight Story' (1999)

Starring Richard Farnsworth, Sissy Spacek, Jane Galloway Heitz

Set in Laurens, Iowa, 1994, The Straight Story sees a retired farmer and widower in his 70s (Richard Farnsworth) learning that his distant brother Lyle (Harry Dean Stanton) has suffered a stroke and may not recover. Determined to make things right, he hits on the idea of making a trip on his old lawnmower, which unfolds into a beautiful spiritual odyssey.

The Straight Story finds beauty in the mundane, resulting in a captivating watch, particularly for those keen on slice-of-life features. It marks Lynch's departure into more grounded storytelling, with its cinematography playing a great part in its narrative. The serene landscapes of the American Midwest are shot in an almost meditative way, showcasing Lynch's versatility and attention to detail.

9 'The Elephant Man' (1980)

Starring Anthony Hopkins, John Hurt, Anne Bancroft

Although one of Lynch's most "realistic" works, The Elephant Man still manages to stand out visually, proving that the director can elevate his most realistic narratives with his unique and haunting vision. The docudrama follows the real-life story of Joseph Merrick, played by John Hurt in the movie, and sees a man born with a congenital disorder using his disfigurement to earn a living as the "Elephant Man."

This harrowing, wonderfully acted, and undeniably moving movie may not be Lynch's most complex visually. However, it showcases the director's ability to craft emotional stories through crisp black-and-white shots, making it nonetheless a beautifully made and composed film. At its core, The Elephant Man is a profound meditation about human dignity, compassion, and the struggle for acceptance; through the moving story of an incredibly strong, kind, capable, and intelligent man, Lynch's film raises poignant questions about what it means to be truly seen.

8 'Wild at Heart' (1990)

Starring Nicolas Cage, Laura Dern, Willem Dafoe

Also starring Dern, Wild at Heart sees Sailor Ripley (Nicolas Cage) reuniting with his girlfriend after serving prison time for a self-defense killing. Lula's mother, played by Diane Ladd, is desperate to keep them apart and hires a hitman to kill Sailor. However, he finds a new set of problems when he and Bobby (Willem Dafoe) try to rob a store.

Despite being slightly underrated compared to the rest of Lynch's filmography (and certainly more comedic in tone), Wild at Heart is an entertaining road trip romance that stands out for its performance and rock 'n' roll energy, engaging storyline, and vibrant cinematography. While not in the same league visually as a few of the director's surrealist works, it is still a captivating watch that embraces a feverish aesthetic filled with sun-drenched landscapes.

7 'Dune' (1984)

Starring Kyle MacLachlan, Virginia Madsen, Francesca Annis