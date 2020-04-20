David Lynch Addresses Netflix Show Rumors & Shares Candid Thoughts on New ‘Dune’ Movie

If you’ve been wondering how David Lynch is faring during these current, uncertain times, wonder no more. In a recent interview, Lynch shared some insightful life updates and spilled some serious tea on those vague rumors floating around he’s doing a new show with Netflix. Yes, that’s right: Word is going ’round Lynch might be bringing more than just What Did Jack Do? to the streaming giant.

Lynch was the subject of the latest installment of The Hollywood Reporter’s “How I’m Living Now” series, which focuses on a Hollywood creative opening up about how they’re living amidst the global coronavirus pandemic and subsequent industry shutdown. Contained within the brief interview are some intriguing nuggets about a Netflix show which, until now, has existed on the internet in only the loosest, unconfirmed, rumor-filled corners of the internet. THR seemed to have read my mind (and maybe the minds of other Lynch fans) when they brought up the subject to the Twin Peaks mastermind.

When initially asked if there is any truth to the rumors of Lynch doing a new show for Netflix, the director deflected, replying, “There’s all kinds of rumors. I’ve got a show called What Did Jack Do? on Netflix right now. It’s a great show about a monkey. It’s something you’ve got to see. And it will really help you in quarantine.”

THR then pressed Lynch for a more concrete answer on whether the new, non-What Did Jack Do? show is actually real and actually happening. Lynch then replies, “All these rumors are flying about, but I can tell you that there’s nothing happening in that regard,” and goes on to comment on whether the rumors are falses by enigmatically commenting, “It’s a rumor that even if it was true — there’s nothing happening.”

Then, the conversation turned to Denis Villeneuve‘s upcoming adaptation of author Frank Herbert‘s sci-fi epic Dune. Lynch is personally connected to the material as the only other director to successfully bring an adaptation of the story to life back in 1984. New images from the first part of the two-part Warner Bros. feature were revealed recently, stirring up excitement for the forthcoming feature. When THR asked if Lynch had seen the new photos, the director bluntly replied, “I have zero interest in Dune,” which let the outlet to press him as to why.

“Because it was a heartache for me. It was a failure and I didn’t have final cut. I’ve told this story a billion times. It’s not the film I wanted to make. I like certain parts of it very much — but it was a total failure for me.”

Lynch did have some uplifting words to say about Twin Peaks: The Return, which aired on Showtime back in 2017. When asked how he felt about that particular project with some time having passed since it aired, Lynch’s reply was both simple and very good: “Twin Peaks: The Return, it’s gold.”