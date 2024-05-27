The Big Picture David Lynch has a new project coming on June 5, but details are being kept tightly under wraps for now.

Lynch teased his upcoming work with a cryptic tweet, leaving fans to speculate on what it might entail.

Lynch's next project could be anything from a feature film, to a short, to a TV show.

The ever-enigmatic David Lynch has a new project in the works, but you're going to need to wait until next month to see and hear it - or to even find out what it is. June 5 will see the release of some manner of new work by Lynch, as announced in a customarily sphinx-like fashion by the Twin Peaks director.

Lynch posted a short video on his Twitter account today, teasing his new project - notably, it was Lynch's first tweet in nearly eighteen months. In the video, a sunglasses-sporting Lynch promises that "something is coming along for you to see and hear." He then adds that it will be "coming along on June 5". Lynch did not provide any further information, leaving devotees of the cult legend to speculate about what the director's next project might be. It could be a new feature, a TV show, or even a short film, like many of Lynch's recent works. He last made a splash with What Did Jack Do?, a short that featured Lynch himself interrogating a capuchin monkey suspected of murder; it was released on Netflix in 2020 to great acclaim.

Who is David Lynch?

Experimental filmmaker Lynch's first feature film, the surreal Eraserhead, was a surprise hit with the midnight movie crowd upon its release in 1977. Since then, Lynch has brought his offbeat sensibilities to a variety of genres, from the biopic (The Elephant Man), to nightmarish noir (Blue Velvet) and even to space opera (the much-maligned Dune). Lynch also made waves on TV, storming the airwaves with the supernatural soap-opera murder mystery Twin Peaks. Lynch's most recent feature was 2006's Inland Empire, although he returned to TV for the acclaimed Twin Peaks: The Return, the conclusion of the long-unfinished TV series. Lynch has also dabbled in acting, appearing in several of his own projects and recently turning up as director John Ford in Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical The Fabelmans. Lynch is still seraching for his next project; earlier this year, it was reported that he was looking for studio backing for his first-ever animated feature, Snootworld.

If Lynch does have a new film in the works, this will turn out to be a banner year for legendary directors to prove that they've still got it. In theaters now is George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the long-awaited next entry in the Australian auteur's apocalyptic epic. Francis Ford Coppola's staggering Megalopolis, in the works for decades, made a jaw-dropping debut in Cannes this month, and the immortal Ridley Scott has another mega-project, Gladiator II, dropping later this year.

David Lynch's new mystery project will be released on June 5. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.