Few filmmakers can get under one's skin quite like David Lynch. While some of his films, notably The Elephant Man and The Straight Story, feature accessible narratives and a graspable approach to the medium's structure despite occasional Lynchian eccentricities, some of his most celebrated work takes audiences into decidedly daring and unique territory in defiance of cinematic convention and comfortable viewing. As a master of spinning ambiguous yarns, inspiring endless debate and interpretation, his body of work is anything but dull and predictable.

Decades after his debut behind the camera in 1967, Lynch made one of his earliest ventures into digital storytelling with Rabbits in 2002. Starring Scott Coffey, Laura Elena Harring, Naomi Watts, and Rebekah Del Rio, the eight-episode web series debuted on Lynch's website and centers on the mundane, cryptic, and bizarre experiences of humanoid rabbits occupying a dingy apartment. While Rabbits is likely unknown outside the filmmaker's most devoted fan circles, the surreal series managed to find its way into a psychological study concerning the effects of acetaminophen.

Rabbits In a nameless city deluged by continuous rain, three rabbits live with a fearful mystery. Release Date June 9, 2002 Director David Lynch Cast Scott Coffey , Rebekah Del Rio , Laura Harring , Naomi Watts Runtime 43 minutes Writers David Lynch

What Is 'Rabbits' About?

Rabbits can be characterized as many things, but straightforward storytelling doesn't make the cut. Possessing rabbit heads and humanoid bodies, the titular characters occupy the living room of a rundown residence as a mysterious yet relentless sense of anxiety and dread increasingly permeates the environment. Accompanying the eerie setting, which Lynch has described as "a nameless city deluged by a continuous rain," is an equally eerie ambient score composed by the filmmaker's frequent collaborator Angelo Badalamenti.

Featuring a static camera setup overlooking a set resembling something out of a stage show or sitcom, Suzie (Naomi Watts) sits on a sofa and Jane (Laura Elena Harring) is often seen milling about and ironing in the background, while Jack (Scott Coffey) frequently enters — to an applause track — and leaves the room. When the characters are joined together, they speak in vague, disjointed language devoid of context. Like disassembled pieces of a rhetorical jigsaw puzzle, the dialogue creates a sense of generalized uncertainty, impending doom, and disorientation further punctuated by the cognitively dissonant inclusion of an occasional sitcom laugh track.

Aside from the rabbits engaging in puzzling semantics, including a monologue delivered by Jack and a song performed by Jane (Rebekah Del Rio), the series sees the main trio frequently plagued by seemingly sinister and threatening external forces. From demonic voices to a mysterious phone call to hallucinatory movements in the living room's walls, it's not difficult to imagine why one would find Rabbits' fever dream sensibilities disturbing and disorienting. But while most viewers have likely never even heard of Rabbits, much less sat through its bizarre eight episodes, the series managed to get the attention of scientific researchers at the University of British Columbia.

Clips From David Lynch's 'Rabbits' Were Used in a Psychological Study

In considering David Lynch as a filmmaker who's well-known for mining the depths of the human subconscious, it's only fitting that Rabbits would be incorporated into a psychological research study. As is often typical of Lynch's work, the web series leaves viewers with much to ponder and few conclusive explanations of what they've seen, much to the detriment of those preferring clarity and closure when it comes to storytelling. For more impressionable audiences, the sensory and cognitive disorientation that may result from viewing a befuddling or unsettling piece of media can no doubt make for an unpleasant experience.

In studying the effects of Tylenol's main ingredient, acetaminophen, and its potential use to ease feelings of anxiety, dread, and a generalized sense of existential turmoil, researchers looked upon Rabbits as a useful tool to test a hypothesis. According to the Los Angeles Times, studies have shown that different kinds of pain, whether physical or emotional, trigger "the same regions in the brain that respond to unpleasantness." In expanding on this idea, scientists at the University of British Columbia hoped to determine whether acetaminophen could dampen the undesirable emotional responses associated with existential angst in a way similar to alleviating physical discomfort.

Researchers assembled two groups, with half of each group receiving Tylenol and the other half receiving a placebo. One group was shown clips from Rabbits, while the other saw clips from The Simpsons. Each group then watched footage of NHL fans rioting after a Stanley Cup loss and was asked for opinions regarding how harshly the rioters should be punished. Per NPR, the participants who received Tylenol before watching Rabbits and rioters felt the NHL hooligans should be treated with more leniency than participants who received a placebo. According to researcher Daniel Randles, this difference in opinion represented a theory dubbed "compensatory affirmation," positing that the test subjects who felt more uncomfortable over what they had seen were more likely to "affirm things they believe in more strongly." While the results backed their theory that acetaminophen eased the distress caused by Rabbits and NHL rioters, researchers were hesitant to draw concrete conclusions in support of Tylenol as a reliable treatment for unpleasant feelings. "The results for us were fairly robust, but I wouldn’t recommend that people take Tylenol when they are feeling down," said Randles. "We’d like to see other labs replicate our effort."

Clips From 'Rabbits' Were Used in David Lynch's Last Feature Film, 'Inland Empire'

While Rabbits was useful in studying the effects of Tylenol on feelings of existential dread and angst, the eight-episode web series also proved useful to David Lynch in crafting his last feature film to date. Arguably his most experimental and downright horrific feature, 2006's Inland Empire contains footage from the series, taking its deranged sitcom sensibilities to their literal conclusion by presenting Rabbits as a show being watched on television by a woman in the midst of an emotional crisis. Unfortunately for her, however, the twisted machinations of Inland Empire don't leave room for Tylenol.

Since the early 2000s, David Lynch has increasingly moved away from feature films and toward a wider range of projects, including animation, short films, documentaries, music videos, and commercials. Aside from Twin Peaks: The Return, the acclaimed auteur appears less and less interested in relatively mainstream storytelling aimed at the masses in favor of more intimate, experimental projects without restrictive creative parameters. With Rabbits serving as one of Lynch's earliest digital efforts, it's become clear that he delights in the freedom and affordability that such easily accessible technology can offer, and we can only speculate on whether he'll return to feature-length celluloid. In the meantime, as his affinity for the experimental and surreal shows no signs of slowing down, fans may want to stock up on Tylenol.

