Just over a month into the new year, cinema fans have lost a legend, with the tragic and unfortunate passing of David Lynch taking us all by surprise back in January. In the month since his death, fans and first-timers have been taking to one-off screenings at their local theaters and scouring streamers to draw themselves closer to the dreamlike filmmaker. Well, today, Monday, February 24, is a very important day for Lynch lovers everywhere as it’s a holy day known as Twin Peaks Day.

It was on this very day, more than three decades ago, that Kyle MacLachlan’s FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper first drove into the quiet, forested town of Twin Peaks, and began to uncover the secrets lurking behind the murder of Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee). To celebrate, Collider has paired with Alamo Drafthouse to exclusively roll out the lineup of the national chain’s March programming, which has a heavy focus on the works of Lynch. From Eraserhead to Mulholland Drive, audiences will now have the chance to celebrate the life, works, and vision of the beloved filmmaker at their closest Alamo Drafthouse location throughout the month of March and even into April.

Dubbed “In Dreams: Films of David Lynch,” the stacked lineup of Lynchian films kicks off on March 7 with two of the director’s earliest classics, Eraserhead and Blue Velvet. From there, March 14 will bring the arrival of Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me and Wild at Heart, followed by Lost Highway on March 21 and Mulholland Drive on March 28. Moving into April, audiences can catch The Elephant Man on April 1 and Dune on April 4. You might notice that his most normie movie of them all — The Straight Story — is missing from the lineup and that’s because Alamo is only giving audiences the weird, wild, and wacky world of Lynch.

Alamo Drafthouse’s March Programming