One of the most surprising moments, if not the biggest shock of all, during The Fabelmans was seeing David Lynch appear at the end as John Ford, who serves as an inspiration for the main protagonist. The director himself was originally reluctant to do the scene, but it grew on him with time, and he performed the scene without pay, at least not in actual cash. Despite having little acting experience, Lynch perfectly captures the swagger Ford was known for while also giving him genuine heart and displaying why he was so inspirational. For a film Steven Spielberg loosely based upon his own childhood, it feels fitting that Lynch would use the last of his many onscreen cameos to provide advice for the aspiring filmmakers coming after him.

David Lynch Was Hesitant to Star in ‘The Fabelmans’

First and foremost, David Lynch has always been known as a director, not an actor, and he has only had a few small roles in his lifetime. At the same time, John Ford remains a figure who looms larger than life as one of the best directors in classical cinema. The pair seem nearly as far apart as one could get, and Lynch himself knew it. During an interview with Empire Magazine, he expressed his hesitation in stark terms, conceding that acting was simply not his wheelhouse: “At first I didn’t want to do it. And the reason is, when it comes to acting, I’ve purposely tried to stay away from it, giving the likes of Harrison Ford and George Clooney a chance at their careers.”

Still, the nature of the scene grew on Lynch, and it's not that hard to see why. The blunt advice he gives to Sammy (Gabriel LaBelle) about how to more effectively capture the horizon feels just like an anecdote Lynch would have provided, as he himself acknowledged. Lynch has always been perceived by many as eccentric, and he has played into that perception through his many cameos. Here, he did this behind the scenes with an odd request by asking to be paid in Cheetos. When asked as to why, he was blunt in his iconic and wholesome reasoning: