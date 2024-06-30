The Big Picture In David Lynch's world, music creates a lingering unsettling atmosphere, as seen in Twin Peaks' second season finale with Jimmy Scott's haunting "Sycamore Trees" performance in the Red Room.

The Red Room, with its red curtains and reverse-moving entities, is a dreamlike, reality-defying space.

Angelo Badalamenti's musical score complements Lynch's vision, creating iconic moments in cinema and television.

Music plays a major part in bringing David Lynch's surreal visions to life. He uses it to bring peace to his characters or to pump a threatening undercurrent into their lives. While he hasn’t made a new film in almost two decades, or a new show since 2017’s Twin Peaks: The Return, he has a new project coming out soon. The album, Cellophane Memories, is set to be released in August, with Lynch partnering with singer Chrystabell, and he directed a music video for the lead single, "Sublime Eternal Love." It may not be a new film or show, but he hasn’t lost his surreal touch, and it might get fans looking back on the musical moments the director has put onscreen.

The filmmaker masterfully creates a mood with a song or ambient score for scenes that are, to say the least, strange. But his most unnerving musical moment comes in the Season 2 finale of Twin Peaks. The iconic town in the series isn’t all cherry pie and damn fine coffee; there is a very real danger that lurks beyond the violence done by human characters. While Lynch is famously tight-lipped in his interpretations of his works, no one needs to understand everything in the otherworldly realm of the Red Room. It brings together many of the themes and motifs Lynch has used in his career for a baffling and disturbing musical moment.

Music Is Not Always Safe in the Worlds of David Lynch

David Lynch has been dissolving viewers’ concept of reality for decades, and he knows how to pull danger out of the music that plays in his projects. In Eraserhead (1977), the Lady in the Radiator (Laurel Near) is a mysterious figure with tumour-like cheeks, who relentlessly grins while singing the depressing ballad, “In Heaven.” She’s an angel of death, who can only bring calm to the miserable Henry (Jack Nance) when he enters the afterlife. Blue Velvet (1986) is where Lynch evolved how music can be featured. Bobby Vinton’s 1951 pop song not only gives the film its title but also represents the picturesque small town of Lumberton before Lynch robs both of its innocence by exposing the ugly secrets festering in the community.

in 1992's Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, the seedy bar, The Pink Room, dares patrons to indulge in their desires, no matter how crass or criminal. A band plays a piece of sleazy music when Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) enters with a friend. It’s seductive and arousing, but the spell breaks as Laura sees her friend undressed and groped on a table. The deafening music is suffocating as it muffles Laura’s panicked screams.

Even Lynch’s three-hour oddity of a film, Inland Empire (2006), which descends into experimental horror that is difficult to understand, doesn’t forget to have a memorable musical scene. When actress Nikki (Laura Dern) gets lost in different realities, she finds refuge in the apartment of young sex workers who don’t seem to notice her. In a scene that comes out of nowhere, Nikki watches the women suddenly dance and sing to Big Mouth and Little Eve’s “The Loco-Motion,” until the women disappear without a trace just as suddenly. The mix of lively music and jarring imagery keeps you off balance. When viewers watch a David Lynch film, they usually find themselves slipping away from the real world, but none of these moments compare to what goes down in the finale of Twin Peaks' second season.

The Red Room Scene in the 'Twin Peaks' Season 2 Finale Has an Unsettling Musical Score

Co-created by Mark Frost and Lynch, Twin Peaks explores how a charming small town has always had darkness within it when FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) investigates the murder of Laura Palmer. After some time away, Lynch returned to the director’s chair for the final episode of Season 2, “Beyond Life and Death” where Cooper enters the Red Room and walks in on singer Jimmy Scott performing “Sycamore Trees.” There is a disquieting tone right away when darkness nearly swallows up Jimmy Scott until a white light flashes across everything. Viewers, like Cooper, are unable to look away from the odd sight that follows.

The Man from Another Place (Michael J. Anderson), usually an excitable and dancing entity in this space, is transfixed by the song. He intently listens to Scott, before turning to Cooper, and through Lynch's camera placement, the Man glares directly at the audience. A haunting saxophone solo takes over before Scott brings the song to an end and fades away. Viewers are left dumbfounded and uncomfortable for the rest of Cooper’s journey in the Red Room, the "Sycamore Trees" performance setting a disquieting tone for the finale that ends with Cooper getting trapped inside. The signature design of the inexplicable place, with multiple rooms and hallways, is strange enough, starting with the unconventional red curtains-for-walls that belong to an important motif by Lynch.

The Red Room Showcases Many Classic David Lynch Trademarks

Jimmy Scott appears out of place in the Red Room, with the backward-reverse moving and speaking entities. He performs the song like he’s in front of a typical audience, and while there is no traditional stage in the Red Room, it has those red curtains around Jimmy Scott. From the 2018 biography-memoir Room to Dream by Lynch and Kristine McKenna, the filmmaker loves curtains. He stated, “I love them because they're beautiful in and of themselves, but also because they hide something. There's something behind the curtain and you don't know if it's good or bad.” This motif is not just for Twin Peaks.

In Eraserhead, the metal inside a radiator splits apart like curtains to head inside to meet the Lady. In Blue Velvet, gorgeous blue curtains during the opening credits fade into the blue skies of Lumberton. If these two are one of the same, daylight hides the ugliness that emerges by nightfall. The Red Room stands apart from the places in Eraserhead and Blue Velvet in how it best represents Lynch’s fondness for the secrecy of curtains. The camera never shifts far up from the floor in the Red Room, giving the sense the velvet fabric never reaches the ceiling, if there is even one in this cosmic horror realm. The whole locale is a hotspot for the unknown, with a logic that humans can’t understand, and what is more unsettling during “Sycamore Trees,” is the unusual spotlight put on Jimmy Scott.

David Lynch Had a Close Working Relationship With Composer Angelo Badalamenti

There is no typical, static spotlight placed on a singer here. By not explaining the source of the strobe lights during Scott’s performance, this disorientation establishes the Red Room existing outside the reality Cooper — and the audience — recognizes. The flashing white lights are another motif by Lynch, seen in both Twin Peaks and Inland Empire. White strobe lights burst onto the group of women during “The Loco-Motion” before the women disappear without a trace, confirming reality doesn’t exist for Dern’s character like how she remembered it. Relief from Inland Empire’s surreal horror comes at the end credits. The strobe effect happens again and women dance around Nikki to Nina Simone’s “Sinnerman,” but the energy is joyous this time as they celebrate.

This device, like Lynch’s love for curtains, transports viewers into worlds that are dreamscapes. Characters wander into them or pre-exist in them. The flashing effect is creepy in itself; later in the Season 2 finale, Cooper meets Laura’s shadow self who shrieks uncontrollably and rushes toward him in a dark room while the white light flashes. But hearing Scott’s vocals raises the bar, as does the haunting music playing underneath. While Lynch knows how to do a great needle drop, original music is what elevates “Sycamore Trees.” Among the famous partnerships like Steven Spielberg and John Williams, the pairing between David Lynch and composer Angelo Badalamenti can conjure up dreamy, vintage, and ominous atmospheres.

Why Is 'Twin Peaks' Red Room Scene So Disturbing?

In an interview with Spirit and Flesh magazine, Badalamenti recalled the descriptive answer Lynch gave him about what he wanted in their first collaboration on Blue Velvet: “Oh, just let it float like the tides of the ocean, make it collect space and time, timeless and endless.” Puzzled as it might have been, Badalamenti translated Lynch's words into the heavenly and intimate sounds of, “Mysteries of Love,” sung by Julee Cruise. In the biography-memoir Room to Dream, Lynch affectionately referred to Badalamenti as his brother, and their close relationship is reflected in how well they work together for the music that comes alive onscreen. In Twin Peaks, Badalamenti is responsible for composing the jazzy and moody scores in the series, including “Sycamore Trees.”

“And I'll see you in the branches that blow,” Jimmy Scott sings from lyrics written by Lynch that are closer to poems. If “Mysteries of Love” had a cosmic “timeless and endless” feeling, the nature symbolism in “Sycamore Trees” represents how ancient the Red Room is. The extradimensional place is a waiting room between the Black and White Lodges, representing evil and good spirits, respectively. Cooper enters by a circle of twelve sycamores, and folklore describes the tree species as “ghost trees” due to the white bark that can be exposed. This perfectly adds to how otherworldly the Red Room is. Although Badalamenti passed away in 2022 and didn’t work on Lynch’s 2024 album, the music video “Sublime Eternal Love” resembles what they were known to create together.

David Lynch’s New Music Video Should Please His Fans

The new album Cellophane Memories isn’t the first time Chrystabell and Lynch have worked together. In Room to Dream, the history between the director and singer goes back to 1998 when they worked on an album that was a years-long endeavor. Fast forward to Chrystabell's first acting role in Twin Peaks: The Return as FBI agent Tammy Preston and now their recent collab between Crystabell and Lynch on Cellophane Memories. The music video for “Sublime Eternal Love” feels both nostalgic and something entirely new, with lights flickering across the faces of three versions of Chystaball.

But its surrealism can’t beat the striking imagery and haunting score of “Sycamore Trees.” Musical moments are a major part of David Lynch’s body of work, where they can say goodbye to what is considered ordinary and mundane by whoever is watching or listening. However, viewers and listeners shouldn’t take their “normal” world for granted, not when the cosmic horrors of the Red Room exist. A feeling of dread and the location's absurdity puts Jimmy Scott’s performance in the Season 2 finale of Twin Peaks among the legacy of David Lynch projects that are nightmares you can't wake from so easily.

