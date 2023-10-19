The Big Picture Twin Peaks and Mulholland Drive share a deep connection, as the latter was originally conceived as a spinoff centered on Audrey Horne.

Twin Peaks, created by David Lynch and Mark Frost, is one of the most iconic and influential shows in TV history. Originally airing from 1990 to 1991, it was abruptly canceled after its second season; years later, Lynch went on to make one of the most acclaimed movies of the 21st century, Mulholland Drive. Like Twin Peaks, the film was a mystery brimming with Lynch’s signature surrealism, but something fans might not know is that the connection between the two works goes even deeper. As Frost shared in the book Conversations With Mark Frost (per IndieWire), the neo-noir classic was originally conceived during the 1990s as a Twin Peaks spinoff show centered on fan favorite Audrey Horne (Sherilyn Fenn), whose storyline was left on a cliffhanger at the end of Season 2. In fact, the entire finale provided more questions than explanations about many of the show’s plot lines that weren’t revisited until Twin Peaks: The Return in 2017, but Audrey’s conclusion was completely ambiguous: it was left unclear whether she made it out alive.

An Audrey spinoff would’ve given audiences the answers they sought much sooner — the initial television script of Mulholland Drive planned to follow Audrey in a modern Hollywood setting after the events of Twin Peaks Season 2. Instead, a new character was created to fulfill this role in order to detach the movie from the Twin Peaks universe, allowing it to work better as a stand-alone film that didn’t require built-in knowledge of Lynch’s previous work. While Mulholland Drive is widely regarded as a masterpiece, we can’t help wonder what could’ve been with Audrey as its anchor.

How 'Mulholland Drive' Is Connected to 'Twin Peaks'

The Twin Peaks franchise primarily consists of the original ABC series, the prequel film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, and the Showtime sequel series Twin Peaks: The Return, though there’s some other bonus content, including Twin Peaks: The Missing Pieces, a feature length compilation of deleted scenes from Fire Walk With Me. When the Audrey spinoff was conceived, Frost came up with the idea for the title Mulholland Drive as he lived on the street at the time. Though Lynch and Frost toyed with the idea of a neo-noir series, Frost shares in his book that the idea “drifted away” for six years before becoming a pilot at ABC.

Despite actress Sherilyn Fenn’s eagerness to be involved, by the time ABC took interest in the pilot, Audrey’s character had been substituted for a new female lead, removing its ties to the Twin Peaks world. Ultimately, ABC ended up passing on the project, and the pilot formed the basis of Lynch’s 2001 film Mulholland Drive with Naomi Watts stepping into the main role. Frost, who was not involved in the movie, later theorized why Lynch might’ve wanted to distinguish it from its Twin Peaks origins, stating that “Twin Peaks’ had crashed and burned [after two seasons], there wasn’t much appetite for spinning off a series from it.” Not only did Mulholland Drive go on to be one of Lynch’s best works, but the return of Twin Peaks in 2017 was also hugely successful, receiving rave reviews and landing in many critics’ end of year lists. Luckily, this meant that audiences got to see Audrey again despite her spinoff series never coming to fruition.

What Happened to Audrey in 'Twin Peaks: The Return'?

Unfortunately, however, Audrey’s role in The Return wasn’t a large one — the introduction of several new faces and places meant that many of the original characters were either absent or had their screen time diminished. Audrey only appears in 4 of 18 episodes, all near the end of the season; it’s revealed that she survived the bank explosion at the end of Season 2, and is now married to a man named Charlie (Clark Middleton). She has a son, Richard (Eamon Farren), who was born shortly after Audrey’s recovery at the end of Season 2, suggesting that she had been raped while hospitalized in a coma. Her son’s troubled and disturbed behavior is explained when his father is revealed to be the evil, demonic doppelgänger of Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan).

Audrey’s scenes in The Return are separate from the rest of the cast, and maintain a fever-dream quality reminiscent of Mulholland Drive. Her final moments involve her recreating the famous “Audrey’s Dance” sequence from the original series before a fight ensues; crackling electricity and bright lights jolt her back to reality. As she stares at her reflection in the mirror, she’s now wearing a hospital gown, looking frightful and confused; her clinical surroundings and disheveled appearance suggest she’s in a some sort of mental health facility, and that her entire Season 3 arc has taken place in her mind. That’s the last we see of Audrey — for now, at least: Lynch and Frost haven’t shut the door on a possible fourth season. Every work so far in the Twin Peaks saga has been stellar, and Season 3 left several things open-ended, so hopefully a sequel is simply a matter of time.

'Mulholland Drive' Is a Masterpiece, but Audrey Deserved a 'Twin Peaks' Spinoff

Mulholland Drive is a perfect movie, but we’d be lying if we said we didn’t feel a little robbed of more Audrey, and it hurts to know how close we got to a whole show just for her. Audrey was always a standout in Twin Peaks, but never received the same focus as characters such as Cooper and Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee), whose murder was the central focus of the original series and prequel film. Audrey had an enchanting presence on screen — she was charismatic, daring, witty, and intriguing; despite being a teenager, she was never intimidated by older authority figures, like Cooper and her father, Ben Horne (Richard Beymer). Not to mention her iconic look that resembled a starlet from the Golden Age of Hollywood, or her captivating dance scene that remains etched into our memories.

It felt like her character in The Return had regressed, and while this wasn’t necessarily an unfair or illogical continuation of her arc — it made sense after what she’d been through — we can’t help but feel like we kind of missed out. Omitting Audrey from Mulholland Drive was the right choice for the film, as its independence from Twin Peaks — unlike Fire Walk With Me — almost certainly enabled it to be seen and fully enjoyed by more people who never watched the series, making it a worthy addition to Lynch's catalog alongside the likes of Blue Velvet and Eraserhead. But still, we’re certain it would’ve been just as good with her in it, and that it would’ve made the Twin Peaks sphere even richer. As far as we’re concerned, the more Audrey Horne on our screens, the better.